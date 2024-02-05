Menu
Health

Indian Cancer Society launches app on World Cancer Day

The Rise Against Cancer mobile app, launched by the Indian Cancer Society (ICS), features diverse sections such as an information hub, resource library, events, community and support groups, along with a dedicated news and updates section.

Rekha Balakrishnan1567 Stories
Indian Cancer Society launches app on World Cancer Day

Monday February 05, 2024,

2 min Read

Anti-cancer NGO, The Indian Cancer Society (ICS), unveiled its ‘Rise Against Cancer’ mobile app on Sunday to mark World Cancer Day.

According to a press release, the app, supported by Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RCCIRC) and Roche Products (India) Private Limited, aims to bridge gaps, foster awareness, and unite communities for a cancer-free future.

The Rise Against Cancer app, available on Google Play, features diverse sections such as an information hub, resource library, events, community and support groups, along with a dedicated news and updates section. The app is currently available in five languages, covering information on four types of cancer.

The press release added that ICS has, for over seven decades, worked to prevent cancer, provide financial assistance for treatment, and manage life post-treatment. It also offers valuable data through cancer registry services and publishes the Indian Journal of Cancer. To align with the World Cancer Day 2024 theme "Close the Care Gap," ICS has launched this multilingual tool to empower individuals and communities in their fight against cancer.

Speaking on the launch, Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson of the ICS Delhi Branch, said, "In response to specific insights gleaned from community needs and the current demand, ICS has crafted this mobile application."

Dr Urvashi Prasad, Director of Niti Aayog and a distinguished public health professional, who is battling stage-4 lung cancer, said, “In the Asian and South Asian regions, the complexity of cancer becomes even more pronounced. With over 200 distinct diseases, many of us, even those deeply involved in health and medicine, are unaware of the breadth of its types and impacts. It's unrealistic to expect widespread awareness among the general population without concerted efforts. This is why initiatives like the Rise Against Cancer app are so vital. It's a significant step toward empowering individuals with the knowledge they need, no matter where they are or what language they speak.”

According to GLOBOCAN, close to 1.3 million individuals are diagnosed with cancer annually, with nearly 800 thousand succumbing to the disease in 2020.

The press release stated that recognising this alarming statistic, ICS has set a mission to reach 50% of the total adult population within the next decade, offering accurate information and counselling about cancer to facilitate early detection and cure.

Edited by Megha Reddy

