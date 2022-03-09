CoinDCX and BITS Pilani partner to enable crypto education in India

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX has announced its partnership with BITS Pilani's Computer Science Department with the aim to train over 100 students in blockchain technology in the span of one year.

As per a statement by CoinDCX, as crypto moves closer to mainstream adoption, this collaborative initiative aims to counteract misinformation and drive awareness among students in emerging technologies.

The initiative aims to focus on educational projects in blockchain and crypto, including smart contracts and DApps development.

It aims to emphasise the significance of blockchain literacy and encourages students to pursue research in the field of decentralised systems. This is also in sync with CoinDCX's overall strategic goal of improving India's understanding and expertise in crypto and blockchain technology.

Sumit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of CoinDCX emphasised the necessity of crypto in advancing the Indian economy. He explained, “Through our research partnership with the Computer Science Department at the BITS Pilani campus, we seek to advance crypto innovation in India and value-add to the country’s blockchain ecosystem, with academia as a critical enabler.”

In the one year course period, over 100 students would be trained in blockchain technology. Amit Dua, assistant professor, Computer Science, at BITS Pilani, who is leading the research collaboration with CoinDCX, said, "The research lab will help identify more use cases of blockchain and crypto and put India on the forefront of this fintech revolution.”

In 2020, CoinDCX launched a learning resource platform, DCX Learn, to build awareness around crypto and blockchain.

