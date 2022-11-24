ADIA sets $2B investment strategy for data centre investment with SC Capital
November 24, 2022
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the UAE, aims to set up a data centre investment strategy along with Singapore's SC Capital Partners. The strategy could reach equity of $2 billion.
The programme aims to target data centre investments across the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. Apart from this, the ADIA is also investing in SC Capital's pan-Asian investment strategy fund, said multiple reports.
Singapore's SC Zeus Data Centre is a pan-Asian platform developed by SC Capital Partners in February 2022. It will be the operating partner for this investment programme.
The reports said ADIA will be managing over $708 billion in assets, with a 20-year annualised rate of return of 7.3% at the end of 2021, calculated on a point-to-point basis. On the other hand, SC Capital Partners also has an 18-year track record of raising over $2.9 billion in equity commitments from a diverse pool of investors.
A report in Zawya stated investments in the Southeast Asian data centre market were increasing. It added that in Q1 2022, the market included close to 200 operational co-location centres with a total IT load of over 1 GW. It added over 50 upcoming facilities are likely to operate by 2025. Within this, Singapore is the leading market.
