Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ADIA sets $2B investment strategy for data centre investment with SC Capital

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 24, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 24 2022 11:14:13 GMT+0000
ADIA sets $2B investment strategy for data centre investment with SC Capital
The UAE sovereign wealth Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has partnered with SC Capital of Singapore to set up a data centre investment strategy that could reach $2 billion in equity.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the UAE, aims to set up a data centre investment strategy along with Singapore's SC Capital Partners. The strategy could reach equity of $2 billion.


The programme aims to target data centre investments across the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. Apart from this, the ADIA is also investing in SC Capital's pan-Asian investment strategy fund, said multiple reports.

1009 people loved this story

AWS launches Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 for cleantech startups, plans UAE innovation centre

Singapore's SC Zeus Data Centre is a pan-Asian platform developed by SC Capital Partners in February 2022. It will be the operating partner for this investment programme.

The reports said ADIA will be managing over $708 billion in assets, with a 20-year annualised rate of return of 7.3% at the end of 2021, calculated on a point-to-point basis. On the other hand, SC Capital Partners also has an 18-year track record of raising over $2.9 billion in equity commitments from a diverse pool of investors.


A report in Zawya stated investments in the Southeast Asian data centre market were increasing. It added that in Q1 2022, the market included close to 200 operational co-location centres with a total IT load of over 1 GW. It added over 50 upcoming facilities are likely to operate by 2025. Within this, Singapore is the leading market.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

MoveInSync turns EBITDA positive, targets Rs 350 Cr revenue in FY23 amid hybrid work

Fighting advertisement fraud, this adtech startup is helping brands save millions

Healthtech AI startup RedBrick AI secures $4.6M in seed funding

Celebal Technologies raises $32M from Norwest Venture Partners

Daily Capsule
Genome testing at your doorstep
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

MoveInSync turns EBITDA positive, targets Rs 350 Cr revenue in FY23 amid hybrid work

Why diversification is the way forward to build a successful business in India

[Funding roundup] HireQuotient, Motovolt and Fresh From Farm raise early rounds

You have to find the right investor: Unicorn founders at TechSparks 2022

Amazon to close down its edtech platform in India

Juicy Chemistry launches organic makeup range, Color Chemistry