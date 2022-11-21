AWS launches Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 for cleantech startups, plans UAE innovation centre

﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ has announced the launch of Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0. This is a non-equity dilutive accelerator for experienced startups building clean energy technology.





The announcement of the launch was made by Kara Hurst, VP of Worldwide Sustainability, Amazon at the 2022 COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.





The accelerator will have two cohorts and international exchange runs to help build innovation centres—including one in the UAE along Masdar City.





The accelerator programme comprises 12 weeks of in-person and virtual training starting in Seattle in the second quarter of 2023.

1165 people loved this story Indian startups should see UAE as "natural springboard," says UAE minister for AI

Kara said in a note that AWS will need to partner with and focus on pushing companies that are advancing the growth of clean energy. Some of the themes are—public policy, digital competencies, innovation, investment, and cutting-edge research. The companies will be guided by industry leaders, and AWS will offer help on speeding experimentation and automation, and give insights on cloud, collaborations etc.





The startups selected will get business, go-to-marketing and tech mentoring from AWS, and also a $100,000 AWS credit via the AWS Activate. The programme will finish with an Innovation Showcase during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai in November 2023.