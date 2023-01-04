Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

CII to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for Leap 2023

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 17:31:03 GMT+0000
CII to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for Leap 2023
The second edition of the Leap tech conference is scheduled for February 6 to 9, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Confederation of Indian Industry announced the creation of a delegation consisting of unicorns, tech startups, incubators and entrepreneurs from India who would participate in the second edition of the Leap Tech Conference in Saudi Arabia. The conference would take place in Riyadh from February 6 to February 9, 2023.


Besides attending the LEAP 2023 the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation will also have meetings with potential investors, stakeholders and buyers in Saudi Arabia to collaborate and network.

1017 people loved this story

GCC sovereign wealth funds show increased interest in global startups in last two years


Leap 2023 is focused on bringing together leading tech companies, pioneers, next-generation startups and venture capitalists. It will offer a global platform to showcase technology and innovation to large-scale audiences in Saudi Arabia and will connect participants with some of the most powerful tech buyers and the world’s leading industry partners.  

1002 people loved this story

ToYou, Tabby collaborate to offer BNPL service in Saudi Arabia


Those interested to showcase their innovation at the exhibition need to book an exhibition space at the LEAP 2023 exhibition. They have to make their own arrangements for Travel, Local Transportation and Accommodation in Saudi Arabia. Members are requested to arrive in Riyadh latest by February 5, 2023.


Startups, tech entrepreneurs who are interested to join the CII Delegation may submit their EoI using the link given below latest by 10 January 2023.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report

Indian startups take 5 years to scale from 0 to $100M in revenue: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Daily Capsule
BluSmart﻿’s fresh fundraise
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Awakening, affinity, activism–how social reformers and committed citizens make the world better

Indian startups take 5 years to scale from 0 to $100M in revenue: Redseer Strategy Consultants

BluSmart﻿’s fresh fundraise

Indian startups remain in the radar of GCC sovereign funds

[Exclusive] BluSmart in advanced talks to raise $250M; closes $100M in EV asset financing

Total losses surge at BharatPe in FY 2022, operating loss triples