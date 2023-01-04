CII to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for Leap 2023

The Confederation of Indian Industry announced the creation of a delegation consisting of unicorns, tech startups, incubators and entrepreneurs from India who would participate in the second edition of the Leap Tech Conference in Saudi Arabia. The conference would take place in Riyadh from February 6 to February 9, 2023.





Besides attending the LEAP 2023 the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation will also have meetings with potential investors, stakeholders and buyers in Saudi Arabia to collaborate and network.

Leap 2023 is focused on bringing together leading tech companies, pioneers, next-generation startups and venture capitalists. It will offer a global platform to showcase technology and innovation to large-scale audiences in Saudi Arabia and will connect participants with some of the most powerful tech buyers and the world’s leading industry partners.

Those interested to showcase their innovation at the exhibition need to book an exhibition space at the LEAP 2023 exhibition. They have to make their own arrangements for Travel, Local Transportation and Accommodation in Saudi Arabia. Members are requested to arrive in Riyadh latest by February 5, 2023.





Startups, tech entrepreneurs who are interested to join the CII Delegation may submit their EoI using the link given below latest by 10 January 2023.