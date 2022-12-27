Cisco launches Wi-Fi 6 access point with an SMB focus

Tech company ﻿Cisco﻿ has launched Wi-Fi 6 for small and medium businesses (SMBs) as a part of its business wireless portfolio. The aim is to offer tech-enabled opportunities to SMBs.

What is the benefit of Wi-Fi 6?

With Wi-Fi 6, companies can have greater access to faster internet speeds, improved performance, and greater energy efficiency. Features like Target Wake Time allow for a device to go into low power mode when not in use, which can help them achieve about 67% improvement, according to a statement from Zawya.





Mohamad Sabra, SMB Lead, Middle East and Africa at Cisco says that amid the increasing efforts of Middle Eastern countries in growing their economies, a trend that is commonly noted is the need to nurture SMBs as an engine for long-term growth.

"We understand that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work with technology and especially with our customers... our solutions can also be delivered through a vast network of partners who specialise in this customer segment," said Mohamad.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that SMBs dominate the business landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. They account for over 90% of MENA's businesses. In some nations, they contribute around 50% of employment and 70% of the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.