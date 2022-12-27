Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Cisco launches Wi-Fi 6 access point with an SMB focus

By Nikita Bameta
December 27, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 27 2022 12:59:50 GMT+0000
Cisco launches Wi-Fi 6 access point with an SMB focus
With Wi-Fi 6, companies can have greater access to faster internet speeds, improved performance, and greater energy efficiency. Features like Target Wake Time allow for a device to go into low power mode when not in use, which can help them achieve about 67% improvement.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tech company ﻿Cisco﻿ has launched Wi-Fi 6 for small and medium businesses (SMBs) as a part of its business wireless portfolio. The aim is to offer tech-enabled opportunities to SMBs.

What is the benefit of Wi-Fi 6?

With Wi-Fi 6, companies can have greater access to faster internet speeds, improved performance, and greater energy efficiency. Features like Target Wake Time allow for a device to go into low power mode when not in use, which can help them achieve about 67% improvement, according to a statement from Zawya.


Mohamad Sabra, SMB Lead, Middle East and Africa at Cisco says that amid the increasing efforts of Middle Eastern countries in growing their economies, a trend that is commonly noted is the need to nurture SMBs as an engine for long-term growth.

"We understand that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work with technology and especially with our customers... our solutions can also be delivered through a vast network of partners who specialise in this customer segment," said Mohamad.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that SMBs dominate the business landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. They account for over 90% of MENA's businesses. In some nations, they contribute around 50% of employment and 70% of the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Sequoia-backed startup Eduvanz raises $12.6M: Report

Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

On compounding money, skills and value: Nithin Kamath’s not-so-secret sauce to improving your odds

Agritech startup Ecozen raises $10M from Nuveen Global Fund

Daily Capsule
Upward movement in India’s job market; Money View raises $75M
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Urban Company scores the highest on working conditions of gig workers

Agritech startup Ecozen raises $10M from Nuveen Global Fund

‘Design is at the deepest level of problem-solving’ – Top 60 quotes of 2022 on the importance and impact of design

Crypto exchange Bitget records 200% growth in India in 2022

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 27, 2022)

Sequoia-backed startup Eduvanz raises $12.6M: Report