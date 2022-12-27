UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of cyberattacks during the New Year holidays

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has reportedly asked all corporate and public institutions as well as citizens to be alert about cyberattacks during the festive season.





The council advised that all institutions and authorities should turn on their cyber defence systems, increase public knowledge about online safety, and work with the appropriate authorities to address any breaches.





According to a report in Fast Company, the rise of the digitalisation of services and online activities in the Middle East has raised the risk of cyberattacks in several industries, including water, gas, and electricity. The council highlighted that hacking tools have become easier to use, making it possible for hackers to profit from the holiday season.





1620 people loved this story Cisco launches Wi-Fi 6 access point with an SMB focus





The council stressed the necessity of adopting cybersecurity policies and protection mechanisms and raising awareness among public and private institutions and individuals.





The UAE Cybersecurity Council was established in November 2020. Earlier this year, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco to strengthen cyber security strategies and efforts in the country.