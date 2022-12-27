Menu
UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of cyberattacks during the New Year holidays

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 27, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 27 2022 11:52:12 GMT+0000
UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of cyberattacks during the New Year holidays
The council urged all institutions and authorities to turn on their cyber defence systems.
The UAE Cybersecurity Council has reportedly asked all corporate and public institutions as well as citizens to be alert about cyberattacks during the festive season.


The council advised that all institutions and authorities should turn on their cyber defence systems, increase public knowledge about online safety, and work with the appropriate authorities to address any breaches.


According to a report in Fast Company, the rise of the digitalisation of services and online activities in the Middle East has raised the risk of cyberattacks in several industries, including water, gas, and electricity. The council highlighted that hacking tools have become easier to use, making it possible for hackers to profit from the holiday season.


The council stressed the necessity of adopting cybersecurity policies and protection mechanisms and raising awareness among public and private institutions and individuals.


The UAE Cybersecurity Council was established in November 2020. Earlier this year, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco to strengthen cyber security strategies and efforts in the country.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

