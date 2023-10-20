Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council partners with data analytics firm Presight

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has partnered with Presight, a regional big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence, according to a statement shared on Emirates News Agency.

As part of the partnership, which was announced at GITEX Global 2023, Presight will work with ETCC to develop a comprehensive data platform for the Emirati workforce. The platform will predict trends and make forecasts across various areas of the labour market by integrating large workforce data sets with AI analytics.

This will enable ETCC to develop partnerships and initiatives to increase employment opportunities in specialised and technical roles and help identify market demand and improve skills. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and comprehensive, said the statement.

The partnership underlines the commitment of the UAE to strengthen its social and economic fabric through strategic initiatives and technological advances geared towards Emiratisation, private sector jobs, and education and skill development of its citizens, it added.

"This partnership puts advanced AI and big data analytics to practical use, enabling us to better understand and enhance the capabilities of the labour market. We are always eager to support UAE national initiatives, and contributing to this effort allows us to actively participate in the nation's advancement,” said Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

The partnership was signed during GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) Global 2023 by Mohamed Al Alawi, Research and Studies Director, ETCC; and Dr Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, in the presence of Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government; and Presight's CEO Pramotedham.





