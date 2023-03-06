Qatar Science and Tech Park to mentor startups incubated at its premises

﻿Qatar Science & Technology Park﻿has launched a mentorship programme aimed at benefitting startups that are incubated at its premises. The programme is in collaboration with business accelerator ﻿Plug and Play﻿, said a press release shared by Zawya.

The startups will be provided expert guidance, skills training, and support services to accelerate their growth, the release said.

Post evaluation, a select number of incubated startups will be able to enrol themselves in the programme. The 12-week programme will feature workshops, one-on-one and group mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities. It is designed to benefit early as well as growth-stage startups.

Young businesses will be provided mentorship on customer acquisition, navigating legalities associated with the business landscape, and revenue generation, said Mohammed Zebian, Qatar Science and Technology Park's Program Manager for Acceleration. While growth-stage startups will be mentored on building scalable products and business models, customer acquisition and conversion optimisation, financial management, growth hacking techniques, and attracting investors.

Participants are also expected to gain an understanding of working with corporate clients, using technology to streamline their business, developing a robust business strategy, and creating a foolproof sales technique.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, Qatar Science and Technology Park is a part of Qatar Foundation. It is an accelerator and an incubator focused on tech product development in the country. Its incubation centre offers business facilitation and support services, funding opportunities, co-working space, and access to prototyping facilities.

Plug and Play, which is based in Silicon Valley, is present in over 50 locations across five continents and has invested in companies such as PayPal, Dropbox, N26, Guardant Health, and Honey. The platform connects startups, universities, companies, VC firms, and government agencies.





