UAE PM approves integrated platform for investment in vital sectors

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 05, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 05 2022 06:51:08 GMT+0000
UAE PM approves integrated platform for investment in vital sectors
The platform aims to decrease the consumption of natural resources and reduce the carbon footprint of the UAE
Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the establishment of an integrated national platform for investments in sectors like fintech, tourism, manufacturing and renewable energy.

According to a statement, the goal of this investment is to reduce the country's carbon footprint and consumption of natural resources.

Abu Dhabi invites Indian enterprises to establish hubs


Besides the national platform the cabindr approved a slew of other measures.


Foreign Investor Platform

Under the Ministry of Economy, this will platform will look to promote the investment environment in the UAE in a number targeted sectors ranging from fintech to games and smart cities.


National building regulations and standards

The cabinet also introduced sustainability guides for buildings, roads, housing, and a National Guide for Building Sustainability in operation and maintenance. This will ensure that the use of materials and national resources is limited and carbon footprint is reduced.


Enhancing a healthy lifestyle and smart health intiative

The meeting approved the national policy to promote healthy lifestyles in the country. This includes creating healthy environments that promote and protect the rights of all people of all ages and encourage multi-sectoral partnerships to ensure adequate preventive interventions for problems and diseases related to an unhealthy lifestyle. The cabinet also introduced a smart health initiative with the aim to developing health services in the country through partnership and cooperation between various governmental health entities and private sector institutions.


Cleaning of tourist sites

The campaign is a collaboration between the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It aims at cleaning the tourist landmarks and destinations in the UAE, in line with International Volunteer Day on December 5.


The cabinet meeting also reviewed a detailed study on the monthly income ceiling for requests for housing assistance and grants within the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

Bahrain-based Dividend Gate Capital seeks to strengthen GCC healthcare portfolio


The cabinet also approved a number of agreements with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Kingdom of Tonga, in addition to approving the UAE’s accession to the Beijing Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Related to International Civil Aviation for the year 2010.

