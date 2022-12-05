UAE PM approves integrated platform for investment in vital sectors
Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the establishment of an integrated national platform for investments in sectors like fintech, tourism, manufacturing and renewable energy.
According to a statement, the goal of this investment is to reduce the country's carbon footprint and consumption of natural resources.
Besides the national platform the cabindr approved a slew of other measures.
Foreign Investor Platform
Under the Ministry of Economy, this will platform will look to promote the investment environment in the UAE in a number targeted sectors ranging from fintech to games and smart cities.
National building regulations and standards
The cabinet also introduced sustainability guides for buildings, roads, housing, and a National Guide for Building Sustainability in operation and maintenance. This will ensure that the use of materials and national resources is limited and carbon footprint is reduced.
Enhancing a healthy lifestyle and smart health intiative
The meeting approved the national policy to promote healthy lifestyles in the country. This includes creating healthy environments that promote and protect the rights of all people of all ages and encourage multi-sectoral partnerships to ensure adequate preventive interventions for problems and diseases related to an unhealthy lifestyle. The cabinet also introduced a smart health initiative with the aim to developing health services in the country through partnership and cooperation between various governmental health entities and private sector institutions.
Cleaning of tourist sites
The campaign is a collaboration between the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It aims at cleaning the tourist landmarks and destinations in the UAE, in line with International Volunteer Day on December 5.
The cabinet meeting also reviewed a detailed study on the monthly income ceiling for requests for housing assistance and grants within the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.
The cabinet also approved a number of agreements with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Kingdom of Tonga, in addition to approving the UAE’s accession to the Beijing Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Related to International Civil Aviation for the year 2010.
