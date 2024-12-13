It's not just Gurugram’s skyline that vies for attention; its cocktail-forward restaurants and bars, too, are making noise for the right reasons. The newest kid to join the block is ASPER, set in the millennium city’s popular hotspot, The Kitchens, in DLF Phase 3.

Its name may be unique, but it's certainly a giveaway of what one can expect here.

ASPER, derived from ‘as per’ reflects the restaurant's commitment to personalised experiences—it's all about bringing people together over cocktails and food to their liking in a Parisian-inspired setting.

But what's new about it? For starters, its open-bar cocktail menu offers a botanical twist to new and classic drinks while embracing the changing rhythm of nature.

“Our summer cocktails are light and invigorating, while our spring cocktails are fruit-based and full of flavour. Autumn cocktails are experimental and unexpected, but they evoke nostalgia with a twist. Winter drinks are warm and robust,” says Atipriya Sarawat, Co-founder of ASPER.

You could order something from the menu or let the mixologists impress you with their creativity. At the end of the day, it's all ‘as per' what you want.

Creative concoctions

You are likely to find yourself confused when you scroll through ASPER’s extensive cocktail menu. While asking for recommendations, I was informed each tipple uses seasonal ingredients in the form of homemade cordials, syrups, bitters, and garnishes.

The first cocktail that caught my attention was Dolce and Banana—a spin on the fashion brand D&G. This whisky-based drink from the ‘Spring’ section, with the addition of banana cordial, cinnamon, tincture, and lime juice, bursts with tropical flavours. It also has a warm and peppery aroma, thanks to the cinnamon!

Who would have thought bitter gourd or karela would end up in a drink? ASPER said, bring it on! Bittersweet, a gin-based drink from the summer section, features star anise, kaffir leaves, coconut, orange peel, and elderflower tonic, and it lives up to its name with its pleasant bitter-sweet taste.

Bittersweet, a gin-based drink that features bitter gourd or karela

And if you are an out-and-out chai fan, there's a drink—part of the speakeasy menu (yes, there's a discreet space that exists within ASPER)—called Between the Sheets. The masala tea-infused gin cocktail includes tender coconut water and pandan leaf, creating an earthy taste on your palate.

Other cocktails that stood out from the menu include Paradox from the ‘Summer’ section—the vanilla-infused Camino tequila, grapefruit, and lime juice cocktail seemed worth a try.

'Spring' has the Sour Porch with star anise-infused vodka, grapefruit cordial, simple syrup, orange bitters and Prosecco. Besides, Back End from the ‘Autumn’ menu, with milk-washed Dewar’s 12 YO, spiced cranberry cordial, lime juice, maple syrup, and cinnamon smoke, would appease the palate of those who like smoky drinks.

While the current cocktail menu may seem like a lot, there's always room for more at ASPER. “Our menus are designed to evolve over time, reflecting ASPER’s fluid nature and commitment to innovation,” adds Sahil Chahar, Co-founder at ASPER.

Global flavours

In line with its theme, ASPER offers a food menu where innovation takes centre stage, be it in the small plates, mains, or desserts. The food is largely European and Middle Eastern, including a few classics and some experiments.

Our meal began with the Nori Tomato and Burrata salad, with roasted sesame miso vinaigrette and the crunch of granola. The tangy aftertaste was a welcome change, particularly since most burrata salads lack it. One could also go for the Pomelo and Raw Mango salad, which instantly transported me to a tropical island. The spicy tamarind dressing was a winner, adding zing to this simple combination.

Saffron Corn Gnocchi

Among the small plates, Shrooms and Burrata, Yam Koobideh Kebob paired with fresh pita, labneh, and fresh chilli sauce, and the Tamarind Caramel Pork Belly with crispy garlic chips on the side left an impression.

“These are all unique in their produce, a blend of ingredients and flavours, which turn out to be beautifully well-balanced and harmonious,” says Sarawat.

If you have some space, some of the large plates are not to be missed. Try the Kimchi Risotto with Nori crisp, silken tofu mousse and toasted sesame oil. While I am not a tofu fan, this dish made me a convert. The creaminess of tofu elevated the risotto to a whole new level!

And if you are a shawarma fan, give the ASPER’s version a shot. Fashioned into a Turkish pie, the dish has generous amounts of lemon labneh, making it refreshing and light on the palate—all at the same time!

Once you've had your fill, dive straight into the desserts. We could only try the Tres Leches, which took us back to my childhood. Why? Because it had lots of fruit loops to add some crunch to this indulgent treat.

The Gold Chocolate Bar with sea salt dark chocolate mousse, salted chocolate soil, and milk chocolate ice cream, and Monkey Banana Splits with miso banana bread, vanilla bean ice cream, roasted pretzels, and salted banana crisps also looked good.

Yam Koobideh Kebob

What else?

While the food and cocktail menus are enough to make you stay back, there's another reason why you would love ASPER—its ambience.

“ASPER offers many spots to unwind—breezy outdoors, warm indoors, or our living room-inspired dining space—designed for those nights when time stands still and memories take root,” explains Chahar.

He adds, “Interestingly, throughout ASPER, you will spot treasured pieces from our community—each artefact telling its own story. These personal touches weave together to create something uniquely ours and yours.”

Price for two: Rs 2,400+taxes (excluding alcohol)

Timings: 12 Noon – 1 AM

(Disclaimer: The copy was updated for clarity)