Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on December 16 and 17

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring to you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Harrdy Sandhu - In My Feelings India Tour

When: December 17 | 5 PM onwards

Where: DOME SVP Stadium

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Punjabi sensation Harrdy Sandhu is a multi-talented artist renowned as a musician, actor, and cricketer. He boasts an impressive discography of over 15 studio singles.

His 2021 hit, "Bijlee Bijlee," not only soared to #150 on the Billboard Global chart but also secured the #2 spot on the Global Top Music Video chart. Sandhu marked his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, a cinematic portrayal of the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Get ready for a seamless blend of traditional and modern musical elements.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Javed Ali Live in Concert

When: December 16 | 6.30 PM

Where: Kutchi Ground

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

For Indian playback singer Javed Ali, Jashn-E-Bahaara from the film Jodhaa Akbar (2008) was a turning point. There has been no looking back since. With over 100 songs across films and film industries credited to his name, Ali is mostly popular for songs Kun Faya Kun, Tu Hi Haqeeqat, Guzarish, and Tum Mile, among others.

This weekend, gear up to immerse yourself in the ecstasy of Sufi music as Ali promises a soulful experience that includes famous songs across Bollywood, Sufi, and folk music genres.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Akhil Sachdeva x DJ Chetas Live

When: December 17 | 9 PM onwards

Where: Epitome

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting harmonies and infectious beats of the ultimate musical maestros, Akhil Sachdeva and DJ Chetas. These exceptionally talented artists are set to cast a spell on Mumbai, transforming the city into a mesmerising musical wonderland.

Immerse yourself in the allure of an enthralling night like never before, where the dynamic synergy between Akhil Sachdeva and DJ Chetas will elevate the musical experience to new heights. Let the magic unfold as these two virtuosos take centre stage, promising a night that will leave you with memories of an unparalleled musical journey.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Daboo Malik Live

When: December 16 | 7 PM onwards

Where: D.G. Khetan Auditorium

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Prepare for an extraordinary musical experience as the renowned artist Daboo Malik takes centre stage. This musical extravaganza promises a soul-stirring performance where Daboo Malik will not only showcase his original compositions released on MWM but also pay homage to the legendary voices of Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Mukesh ji.

Embark on a nostalgic journey with Daboo Malik as he weaves his own style into retro classics, infusing them with a fresh and contemporary touch. Beyond the melodies, the show will delve into the artist's personal narrative, offering insights into his life story and sharing intriguing trivia from his years in the enchanting realm of music. Get ready to be mesmerised by the soulful tunes and captivating tales.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

Zomaland by Zomato Live

When: December 16, 17 | 12 PM - 10 PM

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Zomaland by Zomato returns for its most spectacular season, promising an extravaganza of culinary delights, unparalleled entertainment, and captivating attractions.

Brace yourself for the ultimate carnival experience featuring over 50 pop-up restaurants and a whopping 140 hours of non-stop entertainment. Zomaland invites you to indulge in curated experiences, making it your go-to destination for an immersive blend of food, fun, and festivities.

Don't miss out on the grandeur of the largest food and entertainment carnival, spanning seven cities this time. Get ready for a gastronomic and entertainment adventure like never before!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Dil Da Mamla | Gurdas Maan Live

When: December 17 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium

Cost: Rs 1,299 onwards

Experience an unforgettable musical evening with Indian Punjabi icon Gurdas Maan, performing timeless hits like 'Dil Da Mamla,' 'Challa,' and 'Ki Banu Duniya Da.'

With over 37 solo albums and sold-out performances at prestigious venues like Madison Square Garden, Royal Albert Hall, and Wembley Arena, Maan stands out for his unique style of writing his own songs.

His lyrics, such as 'Ki Banu Duniya, Sajna Ve Sajna, Dil Da Mamla hai,' have stood the test of time and helped break barriers in Punjabi music. His versatility as a performer on stage is considered one of his biggest strengths, and performing live in front of his audiences is his first love.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Who Are You by Rahul Subramanian

When: December 17 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Rahul Subramanian, known for his stand-up specials 'Kal Main Udega' and 'Rahul Talks To People', is back with his new comedy show 'Who Are You?', offering support to those struggling with figuring out their true selves.

Watch Rahul try his new jokes for 60 minutes and join his new stand-up comedy special journey.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

OnePlus AI Music Festival

When: December 17 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Manpho Convention Centre (Outdoor)

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Prepare for a musical extravaganza featuring some of the industry's brightest stars! Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Afrojack will grace the stage, alongside Ritviz, Spotify's highest-streamed Indian indie artist.

Lost Stories, the dynamic duo of Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, will showcase their distinctive fusion of ethnic and folk music with electronica. Diorange, with its unique sonic palette, seamlessly blends different languages and genres to create a truly global sound.

Kayan, renowned for captivating performances at prestigious events like NH7 Weekender, Zomaland, YouTube Fan Fest 2023, and Lollapalooza India, promises to mesmerise the audience. Adding to the excitement, the Progressive Brothers, or Pros Bros, trailblazers in India's Electronic Music scene, are set to deliver their signature high-energy live performances.

Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Sangria Making Party Ft. Wine In A Million

When: December 17 | 4:30 PM onwards

Where: Smoke House Deli Indiranagar

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Embark on a delightful journey of flavours at our Sangria Making Party hosted by the Wine In A Million community. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere as you craft your own Sangria masterpiece using a variety of fresh fruits, aromatic herbs, and delightful garnishes. The expert mixologists will guide you through the art of mixology, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Set against a backdrop of laid-back tunes, this evening promises laughter, creativity, and the joy of crafting your unique Sangria.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Bandland feat. Deep Purple, Goo Goo Dolls

When: December 16-17 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Embassy International Riding School

Cost: Rs 3,999 onwards

Bandland, a two-day festival in Bengaluru, will take place on December 16th and 17th, 2023. It will feature 12 international and homegrown indie-rock luminaries, including British rock band Deep Purple and American rock icons Goo Goo Dolls.

The event will also feature Americana-indie rockers The War on Drugs and garage-punk outfit Amyl & The Sniffers, who will make their debut in India. Homegrown musicians and bands in the line-up include Parikrama, Thermal and a Quarter (TAAQ), Parvaaz, The F16s, Aswekeepsearching, Skrat, Pacifist, and The Earth Below.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

India Art Festival

When: December 14-17

Where: Kings Court

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

The India Art Festival is a vibrant celebration of art and creativity, featuring 3,500 paintings and sculptures from 350 artists across 100 booths. Attendees can enjoy Fusion shows, live music, art performances, and painting demos.

The festival also features daily film screenings, 'The Eternal Canvas', which takes viewers on a journey through 12,000 years of Indian art. This event is a must-visit for art enthusiasts who appreciate artistic expression and creativity, making it a must-visit event.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Underground Sunday- W/ Massano

When: December 17 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Odeum by Prism

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Liverpool-based techno sensation Massano, known for his innovative sounds and releases on Afterlife Records, Running Clouds, Atlant, Eleatics, and Eternity Sounds, is set to take centre stage in an upcoming revelation featuring the prodigious talent of Afterliferec. Massano's global reputation and spellbinding melodies are set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Signature Green Vibes

When: December 16 | 3 PM

Where: Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Signature Green Vibes Season 2 returns at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, offering a unique outdoor celebration surrounded by nature. Enjoy locally-inspired cuisine, farm-to-table experiences, and greenery.

Enjoy musical performances by Shilpa Rao, Bhuwin, and When Chai Met Toast, blending music, nature, and culinary delights.

Don't miss this unforgettable fusion of music, nature, and culinary delights.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Saikiran - Nearly Nice Guy

When: December 16 | 6 PM onwards

Where: District150

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Prepare for a laughter-packed evening with Saikiran as he presents a specially curated comedy show, uniquely tailored for singles navigating the intense pressure to tie the knot. This hilarious performance promises a relatable and entertaining experience for those who find themselves in the amusing yet challenging world of marriage expectations.

Saikiran's comedic prowess is set to provide a much-needed escape for singles, offering a humorous take on the societal pressures surrounding matrimony.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Kaatrin Mozhi

When: December 16 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

"Kaatrin Mozhi" is an electrifying Live In Concert featuring legendary singers from the film industry, including Singer Srinivas, Pradeep Kumar, Manasi and Monisha, Priyanka and Sharanya Srinivas, and rising stars from Zee Tamil's SaReGaMaPa with Sathish and the band.

The event serves two purposes: raising funds for those impacted by cancer and raising public awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. The concert's proceeds will be channelled to VS Medical Trust, a non-profit organisation established by Dr S Subramanian, which focuses on making affordable and top-notch cancer care accessible to everyone.

The event is being handled by Star Events, Chennai, and is expected to be a sensational and unforgettable night of music. The concert serves as a platform to unite the community in the fight against cancer and raise funds for those in dire need of medical assistance.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Anuradha Sriram Live in Concert

When: December 16 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Montfort Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Brace yourselves for an electrifying performance as we bring back the nostalgic tunes of the 90s with the legendary Anuradha Sriram in her first-ever Grand Live Concert! An icon for the 90s kids, Anuradha Sriram's timeless melodies have been etched in our hearts, and now, she is set to enthral the audience with a mesmerising live experience.

Joining this musical extravaganza are the enchanting voices of Sridhar Sena, Priya Jearson, and Diwakar, adding more magic to the evening. It's a chance to relive the golden era of music, filled with soulful renditions and timeless classics. Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with nostalgia, musical brilliance, and a journey back in time with Anuradha Sriram and other talented voices.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Namascray Experience

When: December 16 | 8 PM - December 17 | 4 AM

Where: JW Marriott Hotel

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Prepare to transcend the ordinary and delve into a realm of pure emotion with the Namascray Experience featuring Massano.

Join promises to be a celebration of sensory delights and unforgettable moments, curated to elevate your senses and leave you with an indelible impression. Namascray Experience with Massano awaits, promising a fusion of music, art, and unparalleled emotions.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Adnan Sami Live I The Legend is Here

When: December 17 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Westside Pavillion

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Adnan Sami, a renowned music, composition, and singing maestro, will be performing in Kolkata for an unforgettable 'Big Arena' experience. This event promises an unforgettable night filled with enchanting melodies and unparalleled artistry. Sami's charismatic stage presence and magical tunes will take the audience on a journey through his career. The 'Big Arena' experience is not just a concert but a celebration of musical brilliance that transcends boundaries.

Sami's performance will create an atmosphere of pure musical magic, leaving an indelible impression on the cultural heartbeat of Kolkata. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a musical legend in action.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Special Mention

Arijit Singh Concert for Harmony

When: December 16 | 7 PM onwards

Where: ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Arijit Singh is set to grace Guwahati and get ready to tune your vocal cords to sing his timeless hits at the top of your lungs. The melodious maestro is returning to captivate with a musical experience like never before.

The man who has woven the perfect musical notes into our love stories and serenaded us with Khairiyat for years is gearing up to take the stage once again. This time, he's all set to mesmerise us with some of his all-time chart-toppers, including enchanting melodies like Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Phir Le Aya Dil, and Duaa.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.