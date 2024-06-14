Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curated list of the best of music, comedy, fashion, and food events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Spoken Salon Shabd

When: June 15 | 8:00 PM onwards

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium.

Cost: Rs 700 onwards

Kommune presents "Shabd - A Celebration of All Things Hindustani!" This edition welcomes the monsoon with poetry, music, and shayari. Featuring legendary shayari by Waseem Barelvi, soothing poems and stories by Priya Malik, Nayab Midha, and Nidhi Narwal, and music by Mehtab Ali Niaz and Gopal Datt, it promises an enchanting evening celebrating Urdu-Hindi art forms.

Mewga - Yoga with Cats at Cat Cafe Studio

When: June 15 | 8:00 AM

Where: Cat Cafe Studio

Cost: Rs 499

Mewga returns for a unique experience where participants can enjoy a calming yoga session with rescued, adoptable kitties at Cat Cafe Studio. Conducted by certified yoga therapist and nutritionist Mamta Shah, the session aims to combine the stress-reducing benefits of yoga and pet interaction, fostering a healthier, happier life through mindful breathing and movement.

Delhi

Soulful Rhythms

When: June 15 | 8:00 PM onwards

Where: Tapas, Jaypee Vasant Continental

Cost: Rs 2,500

Tapas at Jaypee Vasant Continental announces an enchanting Sufi Night with the Niazi Nizami Brothers, combining the rich traditions of Spanish culinary arts and the timeless beauty of Sufi music. This event offers an immersive experience with soulful melodies and gourmet tapas, creating a harmonious blend of music, food, and culture. Set in the chic ambiance of Tapas, it promises an unforgettable evening of sensory delight.

Moving Fingers: Create Puppets, Move Stories

When: June 11 -15 | 10:30 PM - 1:00 PM

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Cost: Rs 800

Embark on a creative adventure into puppetry with the "Moving Fingers: Create Puppets, Move Stories" workshop! Over five days, children will learn diverse puppet-making techniques, storytelling, and puppeteering basics. The workshop culminates in a final puppet show performance, providing a fun, hands-on experience that develops essential skills and creativity. Participants will receive a certificate recognizing their achievements.

Bengaluru

Yauatcha x Hakkasan Pop- Up

When: June 14-16 | 12.00 Noon - 11.00 PM

Where: Yauatcha, Bengaluru

Cost: Rs 3,500 (for two people)

Prepare for an unparalleled gastronomic journey as Hakkasan, the epitome of culinary excellence, descends upon Yauatcha Bengaluru for an exclusive three-day pop-up from June 14 to 16. Elevating dining to an art form, Hakkasan’s Michelin-starred cuisine marries traditional Cantonese flavours with cutting-edge techniques, promising an unforgettable dining experience!

Sip and Paint

When: June 16 | 1:00 PM

Where: Kling Brewery

Cost: Rs 999

This Sunday, Kling invites you to an artistic experience with three exciting activities: pottery painting, canvas painting inspired by the Mona Lisa, and traditional colour sketching. Perfect for Father's Day, this event promises fun, creativity, and lasting memories with your loved ones, all set in a beautiful ambiance with delicious food and drinks.

Hyderabad

Nucleya

When: June 15 | 12:00 AM

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

An exceptional edition of Bolly Mania at Xora on June 14, featuring the acclaimed Bass Raja, Nucleya. As one of the country's most influential independent artists, Nucleya is set to deliver an unforgettable performance alongside Skipter and Siddieboy.

Sunset Kayaking

When: June 15-30

Where: Durgam Cheruvu

Cost: Rs 1,250

Experience the onset of winter in Hyderabad with breathtaking sunsets over Durgam Cheruru Lake from a kayak at the Water School. Enjoy the serene and silent ambiance, accompanied by the gentle sounds of paddles in the water. This unique experience offers a tranquil escape and a stunning view of nature's beauty.

Chennai

Hand building & Pottery Workshop

When: June 16 | 3:00 PM

Where: Play Bay

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Pottery enthusiasts are invited to join a dynamic sculpting session, delving into their passion for clay at an upcoming event. The session includes 30 minutes of wheeling and 1.5 hours of hand-building, offering opportunities to create unique clay masterpieces.

Masterclass by Chef Sarah Todd

When: June 15

Where: Palladium Mall

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Attend an exclusive Masterclass with renowned Chef Sarah Todd to elevate your culinary skills. Learn professional cooking techniques, discover new recipes, and engage in a live Q&A session with Chef Sarah herself. This gastronomic journey, happening on June 15, 2024, at Phoenix Palladium, Chennai, promises to be an enriching experience for food enthusiasts of all levels.

Kolkata

Sit Down Ashish ft. Ashish Vidyarthi

When: June 16| 7:30 PM

Where: The Black Cat

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi is set to showcase his comedic prowess in his upcoming stand-up comedy special titled "Sit Down Ashish." Known for his versatile performances on screen, Vidyarthi brings his unique style and wit to the stage for an entertaining and laughter-filled evening.

Bechara B.B

When: June 16

Where: Kolkata Cantre for Creativity

Cost: Rs 500

"Bechara B.B." at Kolkata Centre For Creativity, in collaboration with Chetana & Tritiyo Sutra, is a captivating exploration into the life, ideas, and philosophy of Bertolt Brecht. This free-flowing production resonates with the challenges of our time, blending sensuous imagery with Brecht's political and artistic visions. Join the multidisciplinary art creation on June 16 for a thought-provoking journey into past and present narratives.

