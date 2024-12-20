Finding the ‘right one’ is hard today. A slew of dating apps may have made it easier to meet potential partners—yet sifting through the many options is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

Nonetheless, the Gen Z is willing to make efforts, albeit with clearer boundaries—a significant lesson they taught us in 2024. Taking a leaf from this mindset, millennials and middle-aged individuals are becoming more forthcoming. This year, they made more proactive choices, shedding their inhibitions on societal expectations.

All in all, 2024 was about ushering in a new era—prioritising an all-or-nothing mindset.

The coming year seems no different as young adults shape the ever-evolving narrative of dating and relationships. This time, they are only louder and prouder of it!

So, what dating and relationship trends will define 2025? YS Life speaks to some of the top dating apps in the country and relationship experts to break it down for us.

Intentional dating will rule

For young adults, anything remotely vague isn’t acceptable in dating. Dating app Tinder’s Year in Swipe™ 2024 report revealed that over half of young adults are setting boundaries upfront, emphasising more on quality conversations.

They are unapologetic and straightforward about their needs and desires, leaving no room for empty chats or frivolous banter.

“What’s refreshing is the optimism singles are bringing to dating, appreciating the small and meaningful sparks. It’s all about focusing on joy, positivity, and realness in their relationships,” Papri Dev, Vice-President of Communications (Asia-Pacific), Tinder, tells YS Life.

It also shows how Gen Z is clear about moving away from situationships and prioritising intentional dating in 2025. About 20% of singles plan to manifest love through vision boards—focusing on trust, attraction, and shared values, Tinder’s research revealed.

Yet again, women will lead the game.

According to research by US-headquartered dating app Bumble*, the coming year will be a transitional year as daters, especially women, feel confident articulating what they want and need from relationships. More than two in three (70%) participants confessed they are more honest with themselves and are no longer making compromises.

Interestingly, distance is no bar to seeking intentional connections, with cross-city connections or C-Cube—as millennials like to call it—on the rise.

“Millennials will be busy broadening their horizons in 2025. As per surveys, over 30% of active dating app users are choosing to match with people from beyond their cities. The first three months of the coming year are also predicted to experience a higher-than-usual level of cross-city matches,” says Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of India-based QuackQuack.

Finding joy in little things

In 2024, no romantic connection felt too small. It’s all about finding meaning in the tiniest of interactions—whether serious or for fun—one never knows what it might lead to.

2025 will be no different, as micro-connections will continue to be a big trend as singles go on with their search for ‘the one’.

Similarly, romance is repackaged now to serve young adults in 2025—also termed as micro-mance. It’s no longer about grand gestures à la SRK films but smaller gestures that can create a bigger impact.

Bumble’s research revealed that 57% of women in India are self-proclaimed romantics—just in love with the concept of ‘love’.

“People are connecting so much more through gestures that hold value. Behaviour like meme sharing, inside jokes, and sharing playlists—these will take the front stage in 2025,” says Shahzeen Shivdasani, relationship expert and author of Love, Lust and Lemons, a guide to relationships and dating.

Creating a stable future

Going with the flow is passé in relationships because young singles seek some certainty in the future.

“Uncertainty around finances, jobs, and climate change is shaping dating priorities by creating a desire for stability in a lot of ways, our romantic life being no exception,” says Ruchi Ruuh, relationship expert at Bumble India.

She adds, “This future-proofing trend applies to people looking for a long-term relationship, wanting to make sure they are on the same page with people they are dating from Day 1.”

AI will wing it

Surprised to hear this? In 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) will creep into our dating lives in a bigger way.

According to Mittal, AI will hold Gen Z’s hand as a friend, philosopher, and guide. In fact, consumer behaviour observation showed that Gen Z daters are using AI to evaluate compatibility with a match, analyse interests, and craft the perfect first message for a better response rate.

Mittal adds, “Daters are also turning to AI for relationship advice because of the impartiality and lack of human emotions that usually lead to biased advice.”

Millennials are following suit as 2 in 7 daters above 28 years use AI to optimise and enhance their profiles and write attractive bios that stand out in the crowd of users.

Finding love and intimacy in mid-life

The mid-life generation is changing the standards for relationships, with 56% of France-based extramarital app Gleeden’s users being 40 and above. Motivated by the stress of routine and unfulfilled expectations, many people look for passion and emotional connection outside of conventional frameworks.

With 54% of adults over 40 years wanting intimacy outside of marriage and 41% stating physical attractiveness as their main motivator, Tier I cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata are seeing a spike in these kinds of engagements.

It will also give rise to the trend of more discreet relationships in 2025, owing to the need for more privacy.

Gleeden saw a 270% increase in users who keep their relationship status ‘single’ on the app despite it being dedicated to “extramarital dating”.

“Due to their improved financial freedom and emotional maturity, middle-aged people are accepting a wider variety of relationship options, including casual dating, second marriages, and extramarital relationships,” says Sybil Shiddell, Relationship Manager, Gleeden, India.

In this regard, Shiddell says, Gleeden provides a private, safe environment for these people to interact and explore unconventional relationships without worrying about social criticism.

“Mid-aged consumers are leading a cultural change toward more inclusive, diverse, and flexible conceptions of love and romance,” they add.

To more authenticity and shared values

Clearly, 2025 will be about all things authentic.

The question arises: Will Gen Z take the lead again, pushing millennials to embrace this change?

Dev says, “Gen Z is already redefining the dating landscape by prioritising authenticity, shared values, and open communication. Their approach is less about fitting into traditional norms and more about embracing individuality, inclusivity, and mental well-being. They challenge outdated dating rules, creating spaces where honesty and mutual respect thrive. This value-driven approach is shaping a more conscious and empathetic dating culture.”

Mittal agrees that Gen Z is unapologetic and has shattered more toxic trends in a shorter time, unlike any other generation.

“From openly discussing vulnerability, mental health issues, struggles, and even setting personal boundaries early on with a match, Gen Z has completely reshaped how people communicate,” he adds.

As far as millennials are concerned, they are likely to move away from archaic norms and shift their prioritisation on personal desires, emotional fulfilment, and value-driven connections over societal expectations.

“Trends like future-proofing aligns with their intentions of pursuing stable, long-term relationships in 2025. Millennials also resonate with micro-mance, preferring everyday thoughtful gestures to help strengthen bonds over superficial displays,” concludes Ruuh.

*Research was conducted by Bumble using internal polling between September 19 - 23 2024 with a sample of 41,294 Bumble members around the world between 18-35, including 2,491 Bumble members in India.