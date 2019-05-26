Decoding Devdutt Pattanaik's latest book; Know your food trends with Priyank Sukhija - your weekend fix

Meet Priyank Sukhija of First Fiddle F&B, who has launched no less than 30 restaurants in 20 years. The restaurateur started his business at the age of 19 after he dropped out of college to follow his passion for food. Today, First Fiddle F&B is home to some of the most talked about brands in the industry like Tamasha, Dragonfly, Teddy Boy, Warehouse Café, Lord of the Drinks, Rocky Star Cocktail Bar. But Priyank's journey began with Lazeez Affaire in New Delhi. In a conversation, Priyank Sukhija talks about his love for food, love for quality, entrepreneurship, and his passion for travel and soccer.













Devdutt Pattanaik has written a lot about Indian mythology. In his latest book, Faith – 40 Insights into Hinduism, the author answers key questions on Hindu philosophy, explores its customs and beliefs, and delivers these lessons in bite-sized chunks. The book touches upon topics, including unspoken taboos by explaining the history and origin of each.













Work from home, remote working, coworking - you have heard them all. Now, let's discover 'work holidays'. Yep, you read that right. Vandita Purohit, Founder of Pune-based TraWork is popularising the concept, which makes work away from work possible. How? The travel startup finds travel and work opportunities for professionals who find it hard to travel thanks to their hectic working schedules.













How do you cook a great Indian dish? What are the top food trends this year? Chef Sebastian Simon is in Bengaluru all the way from Melbourne to answer our many culinary questions. With a philosophy and approach deeply focussed on creativity and flavour, Chef Sebastian believes food must be clean, sourced from ethical and natural resources.













Now that Game of Thrones is over, what can we binge-watch next? Well, fret not! There are plenty of TV shows in the pipeline - new and old - that will help us fill the Westeros-sized hole in our hearts. From the second season of Sacred Games and Big Little Lies to the latest of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and more, check out our watchlist of narratives with high drama, comic police drills, and royal intrigues.













"Life is like ice cream. Enjoy it before it melts," says Rahul Bajaj, Founder and Director, Out of the Blue, Bandra. A student of Welham Boys, Rahul believes that innovation is the key to living well. Certainly, his creativity can be seen in the way his restaurants are designed. In this questionnaire, Rahul tells us what his idea of perfect happiness is, his likes and dislikes, and more.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



