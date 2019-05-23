[Funding alert] Video content startup The Viral Fever (TVF) raises $5M from Tiger Global

Mumbai-based Contagious Online Media, which owns and operates original video content startup The Viral Fever (TVF), has raised $5 million (Rs 34.6 crore) in funding from Tiger Global Management, through its Internet Fund III, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.





The filings included allotment of 2,833 Series D compulsorily convertible preference shares at a nominal value of Rs 4,132 with a premium of Rs 1,18,280.11 to Internet Fund III Pte. Ltd.





The New York-based investment firm had previously infused $6 million in the startup last June, and $10 million in February 2016.





Founded in 2010 by Arunabh Kumar, and later joined by Amit Golani and Biswapati Sarkar, The Viral Fever is an online digital entertainment channel known for making shows such as The Kota Factory, Pitchers, Permanent Roomates, and Qtiyapa. While, the startup is popular for its YouTube channel launched in 2011, it has built its own website and app, TVF Play, recently.





TVF claims to have a 20-million member community.





Tiger Global, which has made significant B2C bets in the Indian startup ecosystem in recent years, has recently turned its focus on B2B startups. The VC firm recently infused $100 million into Ninjacart, the Bengaluru-headquartered B2B agritech startup. Also, in May, it backed Zenoti, the Hyderabad- and Bellevue-based enterprise cloud platform provider for the beauty and wellness industry, with an investment of $50 million in a Series C round of funding.





Tiger Global had also backed several other B2B startups with an investment in the range of $4 million to $30 million including expense management startup Fyle, and SaaS mobile analytics and marketing CleverTap.





