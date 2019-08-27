Amazon to enter Indian foodtech; How Sheela Kochouseph built a Rs 100 Cr company

As the multibillion-dollar market opportunity awaits tech-dominated food delivery startups in India, there is one more disruption waiting to happen as Amazon is all set to make its entry into the foodtech space.





At present, the food delivery space in India is dominated by Swiggy and Zomato, with the presence of other players like Uber Eats and Foodpanda. It is into this crowded market that Amazon has planned its entry, and it has only aroused the curiosity of many.





With Amazon entering foodtech, and online food delivery, what does it mean for Swiggy and Zomato









In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal says the platform’s “paid subscriptions have grown more than 3X last year”. Additionally, revenues are growing 100 percent year-on-year, and original programming has crossed 220 million streams.





Prashan Agarwal, CEO of Gaana









Myntra recently joined hands with fashion brand H&M, which has been present in India's offline market for four years now. The Swedish brand has launched only on Myntra, and not on Myntra-owned Jabong.





Source : deccanchronicle









The OnePlus R&D centre will house three labs - camera lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs that will focus heavily on camera development, 5G testing, software with a focus on AI and performance testing.





OnePlus Hyderabad R&D center launch









Sheela Kochouseph is the Founder of Kochi-based V-Star Creations, a popular innerwear brand. The company, which provides employment to women from underprivileged families, grew into a Rs 100 crore company last year.





Sheela Kochouseph - founder of V-Star Creations









Amazon India has announced the launch of a Military Veterans Employment programme that is expected to create hundreds of opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across Amazon India’s Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres, and Delivery Centres in India.









Sakina Khatun overcame polio to win at Commonwealth Games





From fighting polio and training with weights and dumbbells for hours every day to overcoming a severe financial crunch, 30-year-old powerlifter Sakina Khatun played to her strengths to become an inspiration to many.





The 30-year-old powerlifter Sakina Khatun.









Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu founded Heritage Foods in 1992. Started with an initial investment of Rs 80 lakh, Naidu brought in his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and dairy executives to take things forward.





