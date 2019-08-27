A
Daily Capsule

Amazon to enter Indian foodtech; How Sheela Kochouseph built a Rs 100 Cr company

The planned entry of Amazon into the food delivery space in India has raised a lot of expectations, and increased competition will only strengthen it.

Team YS
27th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

As the multibillion-dollar market opportunity awaits tech-dominated food delivery startups in India, there is one more disruption waiting to happen as Amazon is all set to make its entry into the foodtech space.


At present, the food delivery space in India is dominated by Swiggy and Zomato, with the presence of other players like Uber Eats and Foodpanda. It is into this crowded market that Amazon has planned its entry, and it has only aroused the curiosity of many.


Amazon in foodtech

With Amazon entering foodtech, and online food delivery, what does it mean for Swiggy and Zomato


How Gaana topped India’s music-streaming market


In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal says the platform’s “paid subscriptions have grown more than 3X last year”. Additionally, revenues are growing 100 percent year-on-year, and original programming has crossed 220 million streams. 


Gaana

Prashan Agarwal, CEO of Gaana


H&M’s launch on Myntra shows a change in customer mindset


Myntra recently joined hands with fashion brand H&M, which has been present in India's offline market for four years now. The Swedish brand has launched only on Myntra, and not on Myntra-owned Jabong.


Myntra

Source : deccanchronicle


OnePlus opens first R&D facility in India


The OnePlus R&D centre will house three labs - camera lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs that will focus heavily on camera development, 5G testing, software with a focus on AI and performance testing.


oneplus hyderabad

OnePlus Hyderabad R&D center launch


How Sheela Kochouseph built a Rs 100 Cr company


Sheela Kochouseph is the Founder of Kochi-based V-Star Creations, a popular innerwear brand. The company, which provides employment to women from underprivileged families, grew into a Rs 100 crore company last year.


Sheela Kochouseph

Sheela Kochouseph - founder of V-Star Creations


Amazon launches military veterans programme


Amazon India has announced the launch of a Military Veterans Employment programme that is expected to create hundreds of opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across Amazon India’s Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres, and Delivery Centres in India.


Amazon


Sakina Khatun overcame polio to win at Commonwealth Games


From fighting polio and training with weights and dumbbells for hours every day to overcoming a severe financial crunch, 30-year-old powerlifter Sakina Khatun played to her strengths to become an inspiration to many.


Sakina Khatun

The 30-year-old powerlifter Sakina Khatun.


Heritage Foods: Chandrababu Naidu's Rs 2,400Cr enterprise


Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu founded Heritage Foods in 1992. Started with an initial investment of Rs 80 lakh, Naidu brought in his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and dairy executives to take things forward.


heritage foods

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet India-born US serial entrepreneur Sunny Gupta who sold 4 startups and the last one for $2B

Thimmaya Poojary

These college dropouts went on to become successful entrepreneurs

Ramarko Sengupta

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna

Most expensive divorce? Jeff Bezos may soon lose 'richest man' title as Bill Gates narrows gap

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Amazon to enter Indian foodtech; How Sheela Kochouseph built a Rs 100 Cr company
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Meet India-born US serial entrepreneur Sunny Gupta who sold 4 startups and the last one for $2B

Thimmaya Poojary

These college dropouts went on to become successful entrepreneurs

Ramarko Sengupta

How Dino Morea-backed fantasy sports startup LivePools grew 4X in 7 months

Sohini Mitter

33 years abroad taught me what no B-school can: Kazutada Kobayashi on heading a 1,000-member team at Canon India

Vishal Krishna

[Techie Tuesday] From selling his startup to Facebook to building ‘the mother of Alexa’ - Kumar Rangarajan’s journey

Sampath Putrevu

This husband-wife duo is tackling the misinformation problem with their AI-powered startup Unfound News

Sindhu Kashyap

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai