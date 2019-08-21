A
Entrepreneur

15 inspirational quotes by Sergey Brin, the brain behind Google

Google Co-Founder Sergei Brin turns 46 today! On his birthday, here are 15 inspirational quotes from the brain behind Google.

Sutrishna Ghosh
21st Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Today, Google is an $800 billion business, commanding a mammoth space alongside other internet giants such as Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and others. As spectacularly successful that is, it all started out as an idea, in the dormitory of Standford University in the year 1995.


Sergey Brin, the Russian-American computer scientist and tech entrepreneur, who brainstormed the technology behind Google (along with co-founder Larry Page), started out by building a search engine as part of his research project.


The idea clicked and soon, Brin and Page’s web crawler had started to explore the web. In 1998, the company was officially incorporated, and the rest, as they say, is history.


On his 46th birthday, we take a look at some of the classic Sergey Brin quotes that will inspire, motivate, and buoy you through the difficult times.


Sergey Brin

Source: Shutterstock


“Solving big problems is easier than solving little problems.”


“I would like to see anyone be able to achieve their dreams, and that’s what this organisation does.”


“To me, this is about preserving history and making it available to everyone.”


“We do lots of stuff. The only way you are going to have success is to have lots of failures first.”


“Too many rules stifle innovation.”


“Obviously, everyone wants to be successful, but I want to be looked back on as being very innovative, very trusted and ethical and ultimately, making a big difference in the world.”


“When it’s too easy to get money, then you get a lot of noise mixed in with the real innovation and entrepreneurship. Tough times bring out the best parts of Silicon Valley.”


“I feel there’s an existential angst among young people. I didn’t have that. They see enormous mountains, where I only saw one little hill to climb.”


“We wouldn’t survive if people didn’t trust us.”


“Some say Google is God. Others say Google is Satan. But if they think Google is too powerful, remember that with search engines unlike other companies, all it takes is a single click to go to another search engine.”


“We are currently not planning on conquering the world.”


“If what we are doing is not seen by some people as science fiction, it’s probably not transformative enough.” 


“It’s not enough not to be evil. We also actively try to be good.”


“It’s clear there’s a lot of room for improvement, there’s no inherent ceiling we’re hitting up on.”


“It's a romantic notion that you're going to have one brilliant idea and then everything is going to be great... but the execution and delivery are what's key.”



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Amazon inaugurates its largest campus in Hyderabad

Sujata Sangwan

IKEA launches first India online store in Mumbai

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
The 100 outlets & Rs 40 Cr 'frozen' revolution; The journey of Dunzo CTO Mukund Jha
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

SEBI approves norms for startups to shift to main stock exchange board after one year

Press Trust of India

[Funding Alert] INDwealth raises $15M funding led by Tiger Global

Sindhu Kashyap

Expect growth in Indian smartphone segment to continue: Xiaomi

Press Trust of India

STPI to open 28 CoEs in emerging tech at Rs 400Cr

Press Trust of India

Media and entertainment industry set for slowdown, may grow 12pc in FY20: report

Press Trust of India

OYO to add over 3,000 employees in India over six months

Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore