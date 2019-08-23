Swiggy rolls out Dunzo-like service Swiggy Stores and Go in Bengaluru

Foodtech unicorn Swiggy recently launched its Swiggy Go and Swiggy Store services in Bengaluru. The services allow customers to order anything from any retail stores in the city, and also lets run other errands. This is seen as Swiggy's move to expand beyond food delivery. The initial announcement for these services came in February this year.





While Swiggy Stores will provide free delivery services of household items like groceries when ordered from stores within 6 km, Swiggy Go is akin to Dunzo, which will move parcels from one place to another.













In Gurugram, Swiggy delivers from 3,500 stores and works with 200 stores in categories like kiranas and supermarkets, fresh meat, baby stores, and health supplement stores among others.





Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering and Data Science at Swiggy earlier shared the company’s vision to transform into an artificial intelligence-first product in an exclusive to YourStory in July. At the time, he said,

“The first big tech challenge was moving from a food tech stack to a platform in the hyperlocal category. Today, even though we support food, we should able to do the same for other things like buying medicines, grocery, and pet food among others.”





(L-R) Swiggy founders - Nandan, Rahul and Harsha





Bengaluru-based Dunzo, the existing key player in hyperlocal delivery space, which started as a personal task management platform in Bengaluru on WhatsApp, is now a full-fledged automated, app-based service running in four other cities - Gurugram, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.





At the same time, Swiggy is also expanding its foothold in the foodtech sector. The startup launched its subscription-based homestyle meal app Daily in June this year. It will cater to the demands for homestyle food through a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, the company said earlier.





Customers can opt for a daily, weekly, or monthly subscription. It also allows users to customise the plan subscription with options to pause, skip, change or cancel a meal. The startup’s other services include Swiggy Pop, Swiggy Access, and its cloud kitchen The Bowl Company.





Founded by BITS-Pilani alumni Sriharsha Majety, Rahul Jaimini, and Nandan Reddy in 2014, Swiggy, which started with only six delivery partners and 20 restaurants, now has 2.5 lakh delivery partners and 1.2 lakh restaurant partners across 290 cities.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







