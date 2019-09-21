A

Nandan Nilekani on building businesses; UpClose with Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey

Nandan Nilekani, in an exclusive interview with YourStory, talks about why he would rather be a unicorn in revenue than a unicorn in market cap.

By Team YS
21st Sep 2019
The euphoria around $1 billion valuations continues unabated in the startup world, but ask a seasoned business icon like Nandan Nilekani for his view on the right way of building businesses, and he says, rather matter-of-factly that he would rather be a unicorn in revenue, than a unicorn in market cap.


Nandan, in an exclusive interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, talks about his investment strategy in Indian startups and his views on the right way of building businesses.


Nandan Nilekani_DC

How a broken back helped this IIT alumnus find his true calling 

Auric Co-founder Deepak Agarwal

Auric Co-founder Deepak Agarwal

After nearly a decade in a corporate role with HUL, IIT Delhi grad Deepak Agarwal finally realised his dream of starting his own business when he launched Ayurveda-focused startup Zenith Drinks and its brand Auric in 2017.

UpClose with Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey on alternative distribution channel

Vidit Aatrey

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho

YourStory gets ‘UpClose’ with the movers and shakers of the Indian startup ecosystem. In this episode, Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder, Meesho, talks about the company’s larger focus on solving societal problems and expanding through community building.

Exploring Microsoft’s revamped task manager

microsoft to do


Microsoft’s update to its task management app To Do lets you design your calendar based on specific needs, and toggle between personal, family, work, and more. Could there be a better way to tick off your to-do list every day?

Raising awareness through a photo exhibition

15

In this photo essay, we showcase some of the astonishing and endearing images of owls at the recent KCP exhibition. It celebrates the character of owls in the human imagination, and calls for more environmental preservation.

Digiabled is employing the differently-abled in Chhattisgarh

Social Story

Kunal Gupta with the Digiabled Associates

Started by Kunal Gupta and Aditi Gupta, Digiabled has been training and employing differently-abled people in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, for close to a year now. The organisation has so far successfully trained and employed over 35 differently-abled people.

These women are fighting to save the planet

climate activists

With adverse climatic conditions prevailing across the globe, activists have stepped up their efforts with awareness campaigns to tackle the climate crisis. From 16-year-old Swedish Greta Thunberg to India's Sunita Narain and others, here is a look at women working to save the planet.

Namkeen Bhandar's expansion of 14x in 5 years

indore namkeen bhandar

Pratap Singh Rathore

‍Pratap Rathore took over his family’s savoury business Indore Namkeen Bhandar after his father Swaroop passed away in 2012. Since then, he has built a strong brand presence for his business in Udaipur and scaled up quickly. Here's how.

