3 reasons why Indian startups should apply for the HubSpot for Startups programme

There’s no one single mantra for a startup to succeed. In fact, it involves a combination of factors. Some of these include having solid advice and mentorship from experts, technology that’s the right fit for them and at a price point that’s commensurate with their stage.





Finding a platform that offers all of these together is not easy. This is where HubSpot for Startups has been making a huge difference to over 8,000 startups across the globe. Since the programme has been designed specifically with startups in mind, it offers a combination of tools, strategic advice and support focussed on growth that's fast and scalable. Startups using the HubSpot Growth Platform also acquire and retain more customers, at a comfortable price.





With a global network that encompasses over 2,000 global VCs, accelerators, and incubators as partners, including leading names such as 500 Startups, Sequoia, TechStars, WeWork Labs, and Y Combinator, and regional programmes including Nasscom 10,000 Startups, Blume Ventures and 91SpringBoard, the programme has access to renowned industry experts and global support.

How push-notifications specialist iZooto scaled with HubSpot

Three-year-old Delhi-based SaaS startup iZooto, which is today counted among the leading players in the global push notifications space, is one of the companies that has benefitted from the HubSpot for Startups programme.





Vivek Khandelwal, Founder and COO, iZooto, shares how the programme played a role in their journey to the top. “HubSpot acts as the operating system for iZooto. We run our entire business on HubSpot as the data flows between sales, marketing and service seamlessly. The HubSpot for Startups programme has been a boon for us as it really helped us scale our business without spending a lot of money on software tools. I highly recommend that startups in India leverage this programme and grow their business,” he says.

Here’s how startups will benefit from HubSpot for Startups

Not only does the programme allow startups to access HubSpot Growth Platform for up to 90 percent off, it also gives startups access to the following:





1. Education resources and tailored training

In addition to access to content, masterclasses and customised training, HubSpot for Startups also offers 24/7 phone support to startups, as well as advice from global HubSpot mentors to help them acquire and retain more customers. The entire onboarding experience is startup-friendly, with access to product training to help startups set up the software easily and use it best to increase customer acquisition.





2. Integrated platform for startups

Startups that are part of the programme get access to over 200 integrations with relevant apps and web services, including Stripe, Zapier, and others. You also get extra benefits such as credits from AWS and Stripe. These seamless integrations with HubSpot allow you to use the platform to best extend your capabilities and grow your company faster.





3. Full suite of professional software at startup pricing

An attractive feature of the HubSpot Growth Platform is that it is a full software suite that covers marketing, sales, and customer service, and CRM, and is flexible enough to grow as your company grows. Not only does it offer access to in-person product training, all of this comes at a startup-friendly price of up to 90 percent off.





Get to know more about the programme and apply to HubSpot for Startups today

Who can apply to the HubSpot for Startups programme?

Please note that to be eligible for HubSpot for Startups, you must be associated with one of the approved programme partners, either currently or as alumni, and must have raised up to Series A funding.





Startups with under $2 million USD in funding are eligible for 90 percent off in their first year, 50 percent in their second, and 25 percent thereafter. Startups who have raised over $2 million in named funding (up to and including Series A) are eligible for 50 percent off in their first year, and 25 percent off ongoing.





“At Blume, we work very closely with our startups to help them scale. HubSpot is our preferred partner as their startup program not only helps our portfolio companies automate their marketing and sales processes but also gives them access to tailored training, strategy and educational resources to help grow and scale their customer growth efforts, says Jitesh Luthra, Market Development, Blume Ventures.





If you are a startup from India, HubSpot for Startups is a great opportunity to grow your startup, scale faster, and get access to the latest tech and expertise, all at a startup-friendly price.





Apply to the HubSpot for Startups programme today.



















