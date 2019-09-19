A

[Funding alert] SucSEED Invests in cross-border ecommerce firm Eunimart

Founded in 2016 by Shayak Mazumder and Archana Shah, Eunimart helps SMEs to sell their products globally through cross-border ecommerce.

By Sujata Sangwan
19th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hyderabad-based early stage investment firm SucSEED Venture Partners has made an undisclosed amount of investment in Eunimart, a complete AI enabled end-to-end omnichannel trade and commerce management platform for small and medium enterprises (SME) selling globally.


Speaking on the funding, Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder & Partner, SucSEED, said, 


"Eunimart provides one-stop ecommerce solution to sell Anywhere, anytime. This offers a huge potential for SMEs in India like handicrafts, handlooms, Jewellery merchants, SME companies aspiring for exports, to reach global markets, grow their revenues and margins with ease." 


Funding
Also Read

Never say die: Ex-Naval officer turned entrepreneur meets 300 investors before he gets $500,000...

Founded in 2016 by Shayak Mazumder and Archana Shah, Eunimart helps SMEs to sell their products globally through cross-border ecommerce. The platform provides merchants access to 18 marketplaces, 10 shipping partners, two payment partners, warehousing options etc across 84 countries. It brings all these platforms on one dashboard and automates all the functions so that SMEs do not need highly technical staff, months of preparation or heavy losses in selling overseas. 


The company’s AI tools help merchants with cataloguing automatically, pricing of products, image and content optimisation, portfolio optimisation, understanding of competition, sales prediction, etc. 


Shayak Mazumder, Co-founder of Eunimart said, 


"The world has shifted from a straight line value chain to a circular mesh value chain where everyone is connected to everyone and our value is not limited to what we create alone. Today, the more value we add to our ecosystem, the more valuable we become. By adding value to every stakeholder, we seek to empower the ecosystem globally and become synonymous with supply aggregation and SME enablement across the globe." 

This February, Eunimart raised bridge funding from the UAE-based digital services company TMT Connekt. It had also received a pre-Series A round from Kuwait-based logistics company Agility last year.


Archana Shah, Co-founder of Eunimart, added, "We believe cutting-edge technology products can be created from India with the right support and SucSEED Venture Partners, formed by Senior CXOs and Technology experts, can help us just do that." 


SucSEED's recent investments include ventures like OckyPocky, XploraBox, SRJNA, LetzConnect, Tapchief, Paymatrix, Insense, Stockal, i2iFunding and LeadStart under its portfolio.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Industry heavyweights Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Kunal Shah invest in cross border payments start...




  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sujata Sangwan

    Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

    Vishal Krishna

    [Startup Bharat] With over 10,000 orders a day, Matrix-backed DealShare is capturing Tier II and III India

    Sindhu Kashyaap

    [Startup Bharat] This son of a farmer prevents tonnes of food wastage using a sun-powered machine

    Rashi Varshney

    Jio adds 85.39 lakh users in July; Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 60 lakh users combined: TRAI data

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [YS Exclusive] Nandan Nilekani on why scale matters, his ‘big dream,’ and more

    Shradha Sharma

    Google sets up AI research lab in Bengaluru

    Press Trust of India

    Facebook unveils second-generation Portal smart screen

    Press Trust of India

    [Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

    Vishal Krishna

    Jio adds 85.39 lakh users in July; Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 60 lakh users combined: TRAI data

    Press Trust of India

    Tata Motors revs up in EV space, launches new powertrain

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore