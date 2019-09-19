[Funding alert] SucSEED Invests in cross-border ecommerce firm Eunimart

Hyderabad-based early stage investment firm SucSEED Venture Partners has made an undisclosed amount of investment in Eunimart, a complete AI enabled end-to-end omnichannel trade and commerce management platform for small and medium enterprises (SME) selling globally.





Speaking on the funding, Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder & Partner, SucSEED, said,





"Eunimart provides one-stop ecommerce solution to sell Anywhere, anytime. This offers a huge potential for SMEs in India like handicrafts, handlooms, Jewellery merchants, SME companies aspiring for exports, to reach global markets, grow their revenues and margins with ease."





Founded in 2016 by Shayak Mazumder and Archana Shah, Eunimart helps SMEs to sell their products globally through cross-border ecommerce. The platform provides merchants access to 18 marketplaces, 10 shipping partners, two payment partners, warehousing options etc across 84 countries. It brings all these platforms on one dashboard and automates all the functions so that SMEs do not need highly technical staff, months of preparation or heavy losses in selling overseas.





The company’s AI tools help merchants with cataloguing automatically, pricing of products, image and content optimisation, portfolio optimisation, understanding of competition, sales prediction, etc.





Shayak Mazumder, Co-founder of Eunimart said,





"The world has shifted from a straight line value chain to a circular mesh value chain where everyone is connected to everyone and our value is not limited to what we create alone. Today, the more value we add to our ecosystem, the more valuable we become. By adding value to every stakeholder, we seek to empower the ecosystem globally and become synonymous with supply aggregation and SME enablement across the globe."

This February, Eunimart raised bridge funding from the UAE-based digital services company TMT Connekt. It had also received a pre-Series A round from Kuwait-based logistics company Agility last year.





Archana Shah, Co-founder of Eunimart, added, "We believe cutting-edge technology products can be created from India with the right support and SucSEED Venture Partners, formed by Senior CXOs and Technology experts, can help us just do that."





SucSEED's recent investments include ventures like OckyPocky, XploraBox, SRJNA, LetzConnect, Tapchief, Paymatrix, Insense, Stockal, i2iFunding and LeadStart under its portfolio.





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)












