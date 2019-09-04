A
Swiggy launches pick-up and drop service ''Swiggy Go'', expands Swiggy Stores to more cities

Swiggy Go is an instant pick up and drop service to send packages anywhere in the city. Like Swiggy Stores, Swiggy Go will be part of the app.

By Press Trust of India
4th Sep 2019
Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has launched a pick-up and drop service 'Swiggy Go' in Bengaluru, and plans to expand it to over 300 cities by 2020.


Swiggy Go is an instant pick up and drop service to send packages anywhere in the city. Like Swiggy Stores, Swiggy Go will be part of the app, the company said in a statement.


Swiggy Go can be used to pick up and drop off laundry, get forgotten keys, send lunch boxes from home to office or even deliver documents or parcels to clients, it added.


Swiggy also announced the expansion of its Swiggy Stores to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In Bengaluru, Swiggy will deliver from any store, including more than 300 best-in-class merchant-partners like Godrej Nature's Basket, Nilgiri's, Organic World, Heads Up For Tails and Nandu’s Chicken.


In Hyderabad, which will launch in two weeks, Swiggy has tied up with close to 200 merchant-partners like Ratnadeep, Ghanshyam, Sneha Chicken, Yellow and Greens, and 24 Organic Mantra in addition to delivering from any store a customer chooses in the city.


Swiggy Founders

(L-R) Swiggy founders - Nandan, Rahul and Harsha

"Swiggy's vision is to elevate the quality of life of urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.


Bengaluru will be the first city in the country to experience Swiggy do the last-mile delivery for everything, not just food, he added.


"By 2020, we will expand Swiggy Go to over 300 cities and Swiggy Stores to all the major metros, ushering in a new era of convenience for consumers across India," Majety said.


All the deliveries for Swiggy Go and Stores will be made by Swiggy's dedicated fleet. This will give the company's delivery partners access to an additional avenue for income, the statement added.


All delivery partners engage with Swiggy on a principle to principle basis and receive life insurance, medical and accident coverage, it added.


Founded in 2014 by BITS-Pilani alumni Sriharsha Majety, Rahul Jaimini, and Nandan Reddy, Swiggy connects consumers to over 1,30,000 restaurant partners across more than 325 cities.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


