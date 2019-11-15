These young global heroes are ushering in change (and other top stories of the day)

We take a look at some young heroes who are ushering in a change to make the world a better place.

By Team YS
15th Nov 2019
Kids can do a lot. Former US President Herbert Hoover once said, “Children are our most valuable resource.” And looking at the heroes of today, who can disagree? From Sweden's Greta Thunberg to our very own Payal Jangid, young people are driving change across the world. 

 

Then, there are others, carving out smaller niches, taking baby steps towards change. We take a look at some young heroes who are ushering in change to make the world a better place.

 

Children's Day

Keep your children away from screens with Miko the robot

Emotix

Emotix founding team

Mumbai-based startup Emotix has developed a puppy-sized companion robot for children Miko 2, which uses AI and voice-recognition technology to see, hear, sense, express, talk, and recognise faces.


Meet Tanya Shanker, the powerhouse vocalist from Bengaluru

Tanya Shanker


Kids today have the opportunity to explore and make the most of the things they love. This Children's Day, meet 13-year-old Tanya Shanker from Bengaluru, who is passionate about music and aims to pursue singing professionally.


Indian startup founders should turn authors, says Aniruddha Malpani

Dr Aniruddha Malpani, founder, Malpani Ventures

Dr Aniruddha Malpani, founder, Malpani Ventures

Aniruddha Malpani is the founder of Mumbai-based Malpani Ventures. He is also a board member of IKS Health and his venture has invested in BiBox, which makes science fun to learn for kids. Another startup he has invested in is Avaz, which makes apps for autistic kids.


This sibling duo's startup is tackling toxic air pollution

Social Story

Abhilasha Purwar along with her team

Blue Sky Analytics is a startup working towards the world’s largest geospatial data refinery, to take raw data and provide processed high-value datasets that can power better environmental decisions and actions.


Why LetsVenture on-boarded ex-Flipkart HR director

Satheesh KV

Satheesh KV led ESOP policy at Flipkart, which spawned over 200 entrepreneurs through its ESOP liquidity events.

Satheesh KV led the ESOP policy at Flipkart, which spawned over 200 entrepreneurs through its ESOP liquidity events. He will now help develop LetsVenture’s new ESOP-focussed business unit, MyStartupEquity.


This Noida-based brand is making gender-neutral shoes

JVAM shoes

Raoul Mehra, Founder, JVAM Shoes

JVAM was incepted in 2017 after which it started wholesaling in Japan. Recently, it launched its gender-neutral collection in retail stores in India. Here’s the story uncovering the idea behind the launch of genderless shoes.


How Verismart uses blockchain for KYC automation

Verismart

Saurabh Gupta

New Delhi-based startup Verismart is attempting to significantly bring down the cost of KYC for businesses using blockchain technology for compliance and fraud management.


