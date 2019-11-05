‘Talent is rewriting business rules around the world’ - NASSCOM Product Conclave 2019, and startup showcase

In this edition of PhotoSparks, we showcase some of the startups exhibiting at Product Conclave 2019, along with NASSCOM insights on India’s tech startup ecosystem.

By Madanmohan Rao
5th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 395 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0

NASSCOM’s annual Product Conclave (NPC), held in Bengaluru, is a regular draw for product innovators in large corporates as well as emerging startups. In addition to debates and demos in the conference track, the exhibition area featured dozens of startups and ecosystem enablers, some of whom are featured in this photo essay.


The exhibitor lineup includes Orbo, Watsan, SenseForth.ai, CloudSEK, PinMicro, IBI, AShield, Invento, Atoll, Inali Foundation, GoYaana, Optum, City Surveillance, M1, Sabre, VMWare, and Cisco. See also our earlier startup showcases from NPC 2018 and 2017, and YourStory’s TechSparks 2019, 2018 and 2017.


According to the NASSCOM-Zinnov Startup Report 2019 released at the event, around 1,300 startups were added to India’s ecosystem in 2019, making for a total of 8,900 tech startups. There are more than 335 active incubators and accelerators in India (see YourStory’s Startup Hatch section for profiles of some of their programmes and portfolios).


India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world as well as the third highest number of unicorns, and there are over 50 potential unicorns emerging. Startups created around 400,000 direct jobs this year as well, and the economic downturn has generally not affected the startup ecosystem adversely, according to NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh.


Startups need access to more funds and markets, and NASSCOM’s startup delegations to countries like Japan are meant to target this gap. A number of speakers in the conference sessions, however, pointed out that Indian policymakers need to more proactively promote tech innovation and startups, the way China has. This applies to long-term initiatives, patient capital, and access to government contracts.


More deep-tech startups are emerging in India (accounting for around 18 percent of all startups today. Successful founders are also funding the next wave of founders, thus leading to regenerative effects, according to Ravi Gururaj, Member, NASSCOM Product Council. This is also the “secret sauce” of China’s startup boom, according to Debjani.


There needs to be better industry-academia connection in India with respect to entrepreneurship, according to Atul Batra, Chairperson, NASSCOM Product Council, and CTO of Manthan. He pointed to Stanford University’s catalytic role in Silicon Valley as a benchmark.


“Talent, tenacity and timing” are key for a country’s innovation movement, according to Yasufumi Hirai, CIO, Rakuten. “Talent is rewriting business rules around the world,” Debjani explained; NASSCOM’s FutureSkills initiative aims to upskill India’s workforce in this regard.


1
2
3a
3
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
13a
14
15
16
17
20

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Nasscom initiative sees 26 tech startups from India pitch to Japanese investors


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Uber announces financial results for the third quarter of 2019, losses stand at $1.2 B

Debolina Biswas

Draw up norms to have control over Google, Facebook, Twitter: Mohandas Pai

Press Trust of India

[Tech30] With 2 lakh customers, this startup aims to be the first marketplace bank for small businesses

Apurva P

How this young entrepreneur turned her hobby into a fintech startup powered by blockchain

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Why SoftBank's risk-loving bets are maybe what the world needs (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Transport startup PiggyRide raises Rs 7.5 Cr from JAFCO Asia, angel investors

Sujata Sangwan

Your crash course on zero-coding ML: An introduction to Google Cloud and its AutoML services

Team YS

India has potential to create more than 100 unicorns by 2025, says Nasscom report

Thimmaya Poojary

CashKaro narrows losses to Rs 12 lakh in FY19, total revenue jumps 72 pc

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Vehicle maintenance startup Hoopy raises undisclosed amount from Lead Angels, Venture Farmer

Rashi Varshney

Automation Anywhere acqui-hires product engineering startup Cathyos Labs

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore