‘Talent is rewriting business rules around the world’ - NASSCOM Product Conclave 2019, and startup showcase

NASSCOM’s annual Product Conclave (NPC), held in Bengaluru, is a regular draw for product innovators in large corporates as well as emerging startups. In addition to debates and demos in the conference track, the exhibition area featured dozens of startups and ecosystem enablers, some of whom are featured in this photo essay.





The exhibitor lineup includes Orbo, Watsan, SenseForth.ai, CloudSEK, PinMicro, IBI, AShield, Invento, Atoll, Inali Foundation, GoYaana, Optum, City Surveillance, M1, Sabre, VMWare, and Cisco. See also our earlier startup showcases from NPC 2018 and 2017, and YourStory’s TechSparks 2019, 2018 and 2017.





According to the NASSCOM-Zinnov Startup Report 2019 released at the event, around 1,300 startups were added to India’s ecosystem in 2019, making for a total of 8,900 tech startups. There are more than 335 active incubators and accelerators in India (see YourStory’s Startup Hatch section for profiles of some of their programmes and portfolios).





India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world as well as the third highest number of unicorns, and there are over 50 potential unicorns emerging. Startups created around 400,000 direct jobs this year as well, and the economic downturn has generally not affected the startup ecosystem adversely, according to NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh.





Startups need access to more funds and markets, and NASSCOM’s startup delegations to countries like Japan are meant to target this gap. A number of speakers in the conference sessions, however, pointed out that Indian policymakers need to more proactively promote tech innovation and startups, the way China has. This applies to long-term initiatives, patient capital, and access to government contracts.





More deep-tech startups are emerging in India (accounting for around 18 percent of all startups today. Successful founders are also funding the next wave of founders, thus leading to regenerative effects, according to Ravi Gururaj, Member, NASSCOM Product Council. This is also the “secret sauce” of China’s startup boom, according to Debjani.





There needs to be better industry-academia connection in India with respect to entrepreneurship, according to Atul Batra, Chairperson, NASSCOM Product Council, and CTO of Manthan. He pointed to Stanford University’s catalytic role in Silicon Valley as a benchmark.





“Talent, tenacity and timing” are key for a country’s innovation movement, according to Yasufumi Hirai, CIO, Rakuten. “Talent is rewriting business rules around the world,” Debjani explained; NASSCOM’s FutureSkills initiative aims to upskill India’s workforce in this regard.





