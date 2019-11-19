How Treebo is aiming for profitability by 2021 (and other top stories of the day)

Sidharth, in a conversation with YourStory, explains how Treebo has reduced cash burn by 80 percent, and is looking at different revenue moats towards scale.

By Team YS
19th Nov 2019
When we check-in at any hotel, we expect clean rooms, bed sheets, towels, and toiletries all in place. And there's a complimentary breakfast at times as an added bonus! Since 2015, Treebo Hotels has been making this very experience even better.


In the last four years, Treebo has raised $57 million and is backed by SAIF Partners and Matrix India Partners. Founded by IIT Roorkee graduates Rahul Chaudhary, Sidharth Gupta, and Kadam Jeet Singh, Treebo's main focus lies on the budget hotel sector. 


Now, the startup claims it will be profitable by 2021. Sidharth, in a conversation with YourStory, explains how it has reduced cash burn by 80 percent, and is looking at different revenue moats towards scale.


treebo

This farm-to-plate company is a Rs 200 Cr global foods business

Adarsh Neo Foods

Adarsh Jalan, MD of Neo Foods with his wife Shalini Jalan, Director of Neo Foods

Adarsh and Shalini Jalan started NeoFoods in 2005. They sell products to chains across the world, and have connected 10,000 farmers to more than 2,000 Indian retailers, and thousands of retailers across the world.


Vimal Daga trains engineering students in Jaipur for free

Vimal Daga

Vimal Daga

In the last 10 years, 35-year-old Vimal has bolstered the learning curve of more than 3,500 engineering students by teaching them programming and other integrated technologies to make them job-ready.


Google enters battle for cloud gaming market

september google core algorithm update


Google will now also be a gaming company on Tuesday with the launch of its Stadia cloud service that lets people play console-quality video games on a web browser or smartphone.


Bumble’s Priti Joshi is on a mission to empower women

Priti Joshi

Priti Joshi, Vice President, Strategy at Bumble

Priyanka Chopra-backed Bumble’s Vice President of Strategy, Priti Joshi, talks about her journey with the company, and how it is trying to put women first when it comes to making important moves in life.


Ola ranks ‘third’ among most-downloaded ride-sharing apps

Ola Founder

Co-Founder of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal

Among the other ride-sharing and taxi app companies that found themselves a spot in the global ranking were Uber, Grab, 99, DiDi, Gojek, BlaBlaCar, Lyft, and Yandex.


Here’s Smriti Irani’s Rs 1,300 Cr plan to upskill 10 lakh youth

smriti irani

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani

The textiles minister’s ‘Samarth’ scheme focusses on addressing skill gaps in apparel and garmenting, knitting, metal handicraft, textile and handloom, handicrafts, carpets, etc., in 18 Indian states.


Grofers bags Rs 321 Cr from parent company

Grofers CEO

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Grofers

Gurugram-based Grofers, which competes with the likes of BigBasket and Amazon Fresh in online grocery delivery is gearing up to hit the capital market with an IPO in the next three years.


