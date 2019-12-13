How Grofers, Dunzo, and BigBasket are fighting the onion battle (and other top stories of the day)

In a bid to draw more consumers online, Grofers, Dunzo, and BigBasket are selling onions between the price range of Rs 87 and Rs 140.

By Team YS
13th Dec 2019
For the past few weeks, onion prices have been a cause for concern and the butt of internet jokes. The price of the vegetable had shot up due to 26 percent decline in production during the kharif season of 2019 to 2020, caused by prolonged and untimely rains.


As prices of onions soar close to Rs 200, Indians are literally and figuratively in tears to get this essential ingredient in their day-to-day meals. And like everything else, the startups seem to have a few solutions. 


In a bid to draw more consumers online, Grofers, Dunzo, and BigBasket are selling onions between the price range of Rs 87 and Rs 140.


Onion

Foundation Capital’s Ashu Garg on what it takes to get the first ten customers

Ashu Garg


Ashu strongly recommends that founders should only focus on going from zero to one, rather than zero to ten when it comes to scaling from building their minimum viable product (MVP). He thinks it is all and only about founder-driven selling and the subsequent hustling.


This Christmas, gift presents from these 5 platforms by women 

Gifting

(L-R) Sonali Shah, Alicia Souza, Sonali Gour, Naadia Mirza, Pinky Maheshwari

Christmas is the time to spread joy and let your loved ones know what they mean to you. If you’re looking for the perfect presents for your friends and family, head over to these five online gifting stores founded by women.


These are the 10 most-watched YourStory exclusive interviews

Most-watched YS videos

In 2019, in what can be described as truly a step towards embracing the future, digital storytelling reigned strong across every domain of media publishing. As a medium dedicated to bringing to you some of the most powerful, impacting, and inspiring stories of businesses, women, leaders, and changemakers, YourStory ensured the storytelling was in sync with global standards. With the year coming to a close, here’s a look at 10 video stories that you – our readers and viewers – loved the most.


How Cisco is transforming its supply chain and value delivery 

Daisy Chittilapilly

Daisy Chittilapilly, Head of Digital Transformation, Cisco, India and SAARC.

In a conversation with YourStory at the Cisco Smart City campus in Bengaluru, Daisy Chittilapilly, Head of Digital Transformation at Cisco for India and SAARC, speaks about how the IT and networking conglomerate has transformed its workplace, services, supply chain, and security with digitisation.


Aryan Mishra is setting up affordable astronomy labs in schools 

Aryan Mishra

19-year-old Aryan Mishra.

While most of us spent our childhood playing hopscotch and watching cartoons over candied delights, 19-year-old Aryan Mishra used to loiter on his terrace while gazing at the stars all night. His startup, Spark Astronomy, has successfully enabled five schools to integrate astronomy as a subject in their curriculum.


How RangDe pivoted from a social grant platform to a P2P NBFC 

Rang De

Founders of Rang De - Ramakrishna NK and Smita Ramakrishna

RangDe is an internet-based peer-to-peer micro-lending website, empowering individuals to lend to rural entrepreneurs across the country. The platform has helped over 15,000 individuals lend Rs 80 crore and reached out to 65,000 entrepreneurs with affordable credit.


This Mumbai-based CA and investment banker raised $250 million for their clients 

ashika group

Chirag Jain, CEO, Ashika Capital (left) and Mihir Mehta, Senior Vice President - Investment Banking, Ashika Group (right)

In the last four years, Chirag, who is currently the CEO of Ashika Capital Limited, and Mihir Mehta, Senior Vice President of Investment Banking, Ashika Group, have worked together to raise approximately $250 million in equity and debt for their clients. Here’s how they did it.


