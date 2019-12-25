Here are the top tech leaders we celebrated in 2019 (and other top stories of the day)

YourStory’s Techie Tuesdays column celebrates and tells the stories of those software developers, tech architects, and product owners who pushed their limits about how a problem can or cannot be solved.

By Team YS
25th Dec 2019
Technology and techies are transforming the world. From Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs, who was considered as the grandmaster of technology, to Microsoft’s Bill Gates, tech leaders have, time and again, revolutionised the way we operate. 


YourStory’s Techie Tuesdays column celebrates and tells the stories of those software developers, tech architects, and product owners who pushed their limits about how a problem can or cannot be solved. 


This year, we interacted with a diverse set of technological architects who built revolutionary, intuitive, and user-friendly products. From data scientists and engineering heads to CTOs, we saw them all. 


Here are 10 techies that you loved to read about this year.


TT

University of Southern California, Axilor to promote deep tech startups 

University of Southern California

University of Southern California (USC), Pic credit: USC

University of Southern California (USC) Viterbi School of Engineering is keen to bring its technology innovations to India, with India-based accelerator and seed fund venture capital firm, Axilor Ventures providing a platform for entrepreneurs that will enable the growth of the country’s deep tech startups.


This entrepreneur showcases traditional Kashmiri shawls 

Varuna Anand

Varuna Anand’s husband was very keen to promote weavers of the famous Kashmiri pashmina shawls from his home state. After his death, Varuna made his dream a reality by starting, The Splendor of Kashmir, which offers a comprehensive range of curated shawls.


These 6 apps and tools will help you during an internet ban

Messaging Apps

Image: Disruptive Advertising

Internet shutdowns have become ubiquitous lately. In some cases, they are short blockades of 24 to 48 hours, while in others, bans can extend over several months. We drew up a list of nifty tools that can help you communicate offline.


This changemaker helps animals by spreading the message of empathy

Chandini Grover

Chandini Grover with stray puppies.

Fourteen-year-old Chandini Grover from Bhopal runs an animal shelter and advocates for compassion towards animals everywhere with her organisation, Kindness: The Universal Language of Love.


Bengaluru records most number of UberPOOL rides in 2019

Uber

Bengaluru topped pool rides on Uber India this year, the ride-hailing major revealed in its annual mobility report, ‘How India Moved in 2019: A Year in Review by Uber’. Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai followed Bengaluru when it came to pool riders.


This entrepreneur is eyeing Rs 100 Cr revenue with Kapiva Ayurveda

Kapiva

Ameve Sharma, Founder, Kapiva

Leveraging the legacy of 103-year-old Ayurvedic company Baidyanath, Ameve Sharma founded Kapiva to bring functional foods to consumers among a dearth of healthy eating habits. The company is eyeing Rs 100 Cr turnover.


India in midst of a significant economic slowdown, says IMF

Source : Shutterstock

Source : Shutterstock

In its report released, the IMF directors noted that India's rapid economic expansion in recent years has lifted millions of people out of poverty. However, in the first half of 2019, a combination of factors led to subdued economic growth in India.


