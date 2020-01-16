RBI asks issuers to provide facility to switch on, off cards to prevent frauds

It further said that for existing cards, issuers may take a decision, based on their risk perception, whether to disable the card not present (domestic and international) transactions, card-present (international) transactions, and contactless transaction rights.

By Press Trust of India
16th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday asked banks and other card-issuing companies to provide a facility to customers to switch on and off their debit or credit cards, a move aimed at enhancing security for digital transactions.


As over the years, the volume and value of transactions made through cards have increased manifold, the RBI also said that at the time of issue or re-issue, all cards (physical and virtual) should be enabled for use only at contact-based points of usage (ATMs and Point-of-Sale (PoS) devices) within India.


Credit debit card
Also Read

RBI introduces video-based identification process for KYC


Issuers should provide cardholders with a facility for enabling card not present (domestic and international) transactions, card-present (international) transactions, and contactless transactions, the RBI said in a circular while prescribing certain norms.


Card not present refers to online transactions.


"...facility to switch on/off and set/modify transaction limits (within the overall card limit, if any, set by the issuer) for all types of transactions -- domestic and international, at PoS/ATMs/online transactions/contactless transactions" should be provided on a 24x7 basis through multiple channels, it said.


The channels should include a mobile application, internet banking, automated teller machines, or interactive voice response.


The RBI further said that for existing cards, issuers may take a decision, based on their risk perception, whether to disable the card not present (domestic and international) transactions, card-present (international) transactions, and contactless transaction rights.


"Existing cards which have never been used for online (card not present)/ international/ contactless transactions, shall be mandatorily disabled for this purpose," it added.


The latest instructions, however, are not mandatory for prepaid gift cards, and those used at mass transit systems, the RBI added.


The latest instructions assume significance amid rising instances of cyber frauds.


In August 2019, the Reserve Bank of India asked banks not to count failed transactions at ATMs due to technical reasons as part of "free ATM transactions" permitted every month.


Besides, the use of ATMs for balance enquiry and fund transfers too, should not be part of the free transactions facility given to a customer.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

RBI asks banks not to count failed transactions and balance enquiry as 'free ATM transactions'


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AWS is helping fintech company MatchMove build a scalable platform to move digital cash securely

Apoorva Puranik

What Jeff Bezos would have done if Amazon had failed

Ramarko Sengupta

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal pens letter to employees about firings; the startup’s 2020 growth plan

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Jeff Bezos' prediction for India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Pune-based SaaS startup ExtraaEdge raises $700k in Pre-series A round from Sprout Venture Partners, others

Vishal Krishna

ZEE5’s Ad-suite is helping brands deliver hyper-personalised content to relevant audiences and maximising ROI

Team YS

Wipro Ventures closes second fund of $150M to invest in startups

Thimmaya Poojary

Amazon not doing favour to India by investing a billion dollars, says Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India

Digital, physical retail have own advantages, challenges; hybrid model 'phygital' can perform better, says Kishore Biyani

Press Trust of India

Accion sells stake in Aye Finance to A91 Partners

Sampath Putrevu

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore