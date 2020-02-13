Mumbai's journey from India's financial capital to a bustling startup hub

Today, Mumbai contributes $5.2 billion to India’s GDP annually and houses more than 9,000 startups.

By Team YS
13th Feb 2020
Did you know that several major startups like Ola, InMobi, Instamojo, and Quikr started their operations in Mumbai before changing base to Bengaluru?


However, since then, favourable state government policies and a robust financial and entrepreneurial operating environment have elevated Mumbai's standing as the third-largest startup hub in the country after Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.


Today, the coastal city contributes $5.2 billion to India’s GDP annually and houses more than 9,000 startups. From billionaires to a fintech focus, read more to find out about the factors fostering Mumbai's bustling startup culture.


Mumbai

How Dunzo became India’s go-to hyperlocal delivery startup

Dunzo

Founders of Dunzo - Kabeer, Mukund, Ankur, and Dalvir

Take a closer look at Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo, which began life in 2015 as a WhatsApp service and is now synonymous with getting your tasks done.


This 75-year-old knitting shop is now an ethnic wear brand

Greenways

Akshay Jain and Mayank Jain, Managing Partners at Greenways

Delhi-based Greenways expanded into women ethnic wear range with a flagship store in Cannaught Place. Its stores now record a footfall on 20,000 customers every month.


Shopping trends promoting green consumerism in India

Ecofriendly shopping

Right from soaps and detergents to bags and clothes, consumers in India are now looking for eco-friendly products while keeping quality and prices in mind.


This 'accidental' techie helps women succeed in the workplace

RAshim Mogha

Rashim Mogha is Head of AAU Products at Automation Anywhere and the Founder of eWOW, which helps women to be successful at the workplace.


Why this startup pivoted from a dental helpline

HelloDoc

The HelloDoc Team

HelloDoc began life as a dental helpline, but pivoted to an aggregation platform for conventional and alternative medicine providers, focussing on the preventive and wellness spaces.


Paytm Payments Bank now has 100 million UPI handles

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of Paytm

Paytm attributed the success to its latest all-in-one QR code that accepts payments from all UPI-based platforms, simplifying payments for merchants and retailers.


A Surat startup is helping SMEs automate their workflows

Stackby

Stackby team

Stackby is taking on the likes of Zoho and Freshworks by bringing in an easy-to-use collaborative workflow management tool that can be easily deployed without technical onboarding.


