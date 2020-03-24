How will COVID-19 affect startup funding
VCs are exercising caution and early-stage startups seem to be better placed to receive funding than their mid- and late-stage counterparts.
Weddings in the time of coronavirus
The wedding business is also facing the brunt of the uncertainty and the economic slowdown as couples brace for a pandemic of disappointment.
Startups are leaving their women behind
Amid the hustle culture to achieve the next milestone, paid maternity leave changes a startup’s status quo with women employees.
How China is ensuring zero new COVID-19 cases
Though China has begun to loosen its lockdown, residents from only those compounds deemed virus-free in Wuhan are allowed to leave their homes.
Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband
To ensure that users do not face internet outages and connectivity crunch, Reliance Jio is doubling its data offering across all existing plans.
No layoffs or salary cuts: government to companies
However, the Narendra Modi government is yet to announce any fiscal or monetary stimulus in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
How UBON expanded to 3,000 cities in India
UBON weathered tough times like demonetisation to scale growth in the mobile accessories market. It now has a robust distribution network of 100 partners.
