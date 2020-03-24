How will COVID-19 affect startup funding

VCs are exercising caution and early-stage startups seem to be better placed to receive funding than their mid- and late-stage counterparts.





The wedding business is also facing the brunt of the uncertainty and the economic slowdown as couples brace for a pandemic of disappointment.





Amid the hustle culture to achieve the next milestone, paid maternity leave changes a startup’s status quo with women employees.





Coronavirus Pandemic

Though China has begun to loosen its lockdown, residents from only those compounds deemed virus-free in Wuhan are allowed to leave their homes.





To ensure that users do not face internet outages and connectivity crunch, Reliance Jio is doubling its data offering across all existing plans.





However, the Narendra Modi government is yet to announce any fiscal or monetary stimulus in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.









UBON weathered tough times like demonetisation to scale growth in the mobile accessories market. It now has a robust distribution network of 100 partners.





