How will COVID-19 affect startup funding

VCs are exercising caution and early-stage startups seem to be better placed to receive funding than their mid- and late-stage counterparts.

By Team YS
24th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

How will COVID-19 affect funding

Funding

VCs are exercising caution and early-stage startups seem to be better placed to receive funding than their mid- and late-stage counterparts. 


Weddings in the time of coronavirus

wedding

The wedding business is also facing the brunt of the uncertainty and the economic slowdown as couples brace for a pandemic of disappointment.


Startups are leaving their women behind

maternity

Amid the hustle culture to achieve the next milestone, paid maternity leave changes a startup’s status quo with women employees.


How China is ensuring zero new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic

Though China has begun to loosen its lockdown, residents from only those compounds deemed virus-free in Wuhan are allowed to leave their homes.


Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband

Reliance Jio

To ensure that users do not face internet outages and connectivity crunch, Reliance Jio is doubling its data offering across all existing plans.


No layoffs or salary cuts: government to companies

Narendra Modi

However, the Narendra Modi government is yet to announce any fiscal or monetary stimulus in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.


How UBON expanded to 3,000 cities in India

UBON


UBON weathered tough times like demonetisation to scale growth in the mobile accessories market. It now has a robust distribution network of 100 partners.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Stock market crashes wiped $21B off Mukesh Ambani's wealth

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: No layoffs, no salary cuts, Modi government’s advisory to companies

Ramarko Sengupta

Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 23

Team YS
Daily Capsule
How will COVID-19 affect startup funding
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How healthtech startup Bione aims to use genetic testing in the fight against coronavirus

Sindhu Kashyaap

Ahead of Dubai Expo 2020, Expo Live is focusing on solutions that can change the world

Thimmaya Poojary

[Techie Tuesday] Nicholas Tornow’s journey from Zynga’s war-time CTO to Twitter Platform Lead

Sindhu Kashyaap

30 states and UTs in complete lockdown over coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Karnataka announces lockdown from March 24 till 31; seven new COVID-19 cases reported

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 23

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru