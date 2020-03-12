Why 2019 was a blockbuster year for VCs in India
While Indian VCs battled a slowing economy to scale new heights in 2019, less than 10 percent of Indian startups were funded.
- +0
- +0
Why 2019 was a blockbuster year for VCs in India
While Indian VCs battled a slowing economy to scale new heights in 2019, less than 10 percent of Indian startups were funded.
How CureFit is building a healthcare ecosystem
When Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori started CureFit, they had one goal in mind – build a holistic healthcare company. Here's how.
Is telemedicine reaching Bharat?
In 2019, telemedicine startups raised $178.4 million across 16 deals. But is it reaching rural India, which needs it the most?
Why startups need to build a network of people
Chris Yeh, the co-author of best-selling book Blitzscaling, believes founders should not just focus on the narrative but must execute their ideas with speed.
Urban farming startups bringing you organic food
With new technologies like hydroponics and vertical farming, these startups are helping people grow produce in small urban spaces.
Clocking Rs 1,000 Cr revenue for McDonald's in India
Smita Jatia is the Managing Director of Hardcastle Restaurants – the master franchisee of McDonald’s in West and South India.
A multi-crore perfume brand started with only Rs 500
Started by Haji Ajmal Ali in the 1960s in Mumbai, Ajmal Perfumes now has over 300 products in its portfolio and over 240 retail outlets globally.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0