Why 2019 was a blockbuster year for VCs in India

While Indian VCs battled a slowing economy to scale new heights in 2019, less than 10 percent of Indian startups were funded.

By Team YS
12th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Why 2019 was a blockbuster year for VCs in India

VC

While Indian VCs battled a slowing economy to scale new heights in 2019, less than 10 percent of Indian startups were funded.


How CureFit is building a healthcare ecosystem

Product roadmap - Curefit

The Curefit team at the first all-hands meet

When Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori started CureFit, they had one goal in mind – build a holistic healthcare company. Here's how.


Is telemedicine reaching Bharat?

telemedicine


In 2019, telemedicine startups raised $178.4 million across 16 deals. But is it reaching rural India, which needs it the most?


Why startups need to build a network of people

Chris Yeh and Mohanjit Jolly

Chris Yeh, co-author of Blitzscaling, and Mohanjit Jolly, cofounder of Iron Pillar Fund.

Chris Yeh, the co-author of best-selling book Blitzscaling, believes founders should not just focus on the narrative but must execute their ideas with speed.


Urban farming startups bringing you organic food

Urban farming

With new technologies like hydroponics and vertical farming, these startups are helping people grow produce in small urban spaces.


Clocking Rs 1,000 Cr revenue for McDonald's in India

Smita Jatia

Smita Jatia is the Managing Director of Hardcastle Restaurants – the master franchisee of McDonald’s in West and South India.


A multi-crore perfume brand started with only Rs 500

abdulla

Abdulla Ajmal, third gen entrepreneur at Ajmal Perfume

Started by Haji Ajmal Ali in the 1960s in Mumbai, Ajmal Perfumes now has over 300 products in its portfolio and over 240 retail outlets globally.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

PhonePe attracts 40M users, processes transactions worth over Rs 7,000 Cr within 48 hours of bouncing back

Tarush Bhalla

Coronavirus impact: Mukesh Ambani no longer Asia's richest man; Jeff Bezos loses $7B in a day

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Cricketer Rahane invests in Mahindra Group-backed organic food startup MeraKisan

Press Trust of India

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX invests $1.3M in TryCrypto

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Why 2019 was a blockbuster year for VCs in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX invests $1.3M in TryCrypto

Vishal Krishna

How this book by Nobel laureates provides some sound answers to our biggest economic issues

Mukul Gulati

[Funding alert] Cricketer Rahane invests in Mahindra Group-backed organic food startup MeraKisan

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Uber may restrict driver, passenger access to platform

Press Trust of India

We want to handhold fintechs who continue to push the ‘innovation’ envelope: Visa’s Arvind Ronta

Team YS

How Jiny’s assistive UI platform is cracking the success code for enterprises wanting to reach out to the next billion

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai