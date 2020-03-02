Zomato and RBL Bank launch co-branded credit cards to focus on food experiences

RBL Bank and Zomato have announced a strategic partnership to launch co-branded credit cards called ‘Edition Cards’, centered around food experiences. The cards, which are powered by Mastercard, will offer a host of benefits for cardholders every time they use Zomato online and offline.





The key benefits of the Edition and Edition Classic Cards include Zomato credits with every use, Zomato Gold global membership, and lounge access at all major domestic airports.





The Edition Classic card will give complimentary Zomato Gold membership along with benefits such as five percent 'Edition Cash', basically points (1 Edition cashpoint = Re 1), on all Zomato apps and restaurant spends and others. The Edition card will also have more benefits such as 10 percent 'Edition Cash', basically points (1 Edition cashpoint = Re 1), on all Zomato app and restaurant spend.





The cards have other benefits as well such as one plus one on movie tickets. Some of the benefits are available across the globe. Currently, Zomato has partnered with 1.5 million restaurants across 24 countries, and serves more than 70 million users every month. The Gurugram-based unicorn has over a lakh delivery partners.





Pradyot Ghate, Vice President - Product, Payments, and Partnerships, Zomato, said:





“We have always strived to build unique food experiences, and the Edition Cards have been specially made for those who are always exploring food across the globe. We are excited to bring a unique co-branded credit card, which rewards cardholders with every transaction - be it on the Zomato app or at a restaurant. If you love food as much as we do, this is the card for you.”

This partnership will help RBL Bank further strengthen scale of operations in its credit cards business, and will help Zomato and Mastercard to access a large untapped customer segment leveraging RBL's scale. Utkarsh Saxena, Head, Products – Credit Cards, RBL Bank, said,





“RBL Bank has over 2.5 million credit cardholders currently, and we are thrilled about the potential of the Edition Cards.”





(Edited by Megha Reddy)



