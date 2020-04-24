Coronavirus updates for April 24

After Odisha announced a curfew in coronavirus hotspots, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced a complete shutdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai for four days to stem the rising number of coronavirus cases. India saw an increase in coronavirus cases, with the number of infections crossing 23,500, with 722 deaths reported, according to Worldometer.





The coronavirus-led lockdown has put a hard stop to India's economy. The India Cellular and Electronics Association said that an estimated 40 million mobile phone users in India will be without handsets by May-end due to non-availability of components in the supply chain. IATA, meanwhile, has said that around 29 lakh jobs in the aviation sector are under threat as all domestic and international passenger flights have been grounded.





The World Health Organisation has launched efforts for a $8.1 billion fundraising effort to ramp up work on prevention, diagnostics, and treatment. While countries like Spain and Italy witness a drop in death toll and new infections, with the latter even opening up the economy, many have questioned Sweden for its relaxed approach to tackling the pandemic as the country saw its highest new infections, even though the country is targetting herd immunity.





The total number of COVID-19 infections all over the world have crossed 2.76 million, with over 193,000 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. The number of recovered stand at around 760,000.









From stem cells to radiology, C-CAMP's COVID-19 accelerator startups are using deep tech to fight coronavirus





In the third week of C-CAMP’s COVID-19-focussed accelerator programme, Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP, introduces this week’s startups that are using deep tech to fight the coronavirus.





[Startup Bharat] How Medikabazaar is supplying medical equipment to Tier-II cities to help fight coronavirus





Medikabazaar is an online B2B marketplace for medical equipment and supplies. In the wake of coronavirus, the team is working to ensure Tier II and Tier III cities get easy delivery of medical supplies.





Dronetech startup Marut is helping Telangana take the fight to coronavirus





Founded by IIT-Guwahati alumni, Hyderabad-based Marut Dronetech is working with the Telangana government to deploy drones for public safety applications in eight districts. The drones can be used for disinfection and public monitoring amid the coronavirus pandemic.





[App Fridays] Zoom rival Cisco WebEx becomes India’s #2 virtual meeting tool amid coronavirus





Cisco WebEx, like most remote collaboration tools, has gained significantly from the coronavirus lockdown. Here’s how the app stacks up against its peers like Zoom.





Coronavirus: DealShare to provide home essentials to underprivileged households hit by COVID-19





The programme aims to provide kits packed with around 15 essential items to underprivileged households in India. DealShare has allocated 10 percent of its profit for the cause.





Meet the healthtech startup that has done 1 million free consultations in Tier-II and III India





Healthtech startup myUpchar is providing doorstep delivery of medicines during the coronavirus lockdown, and will donate all its profits from medicine delivery services to the PM CARES fund.





This 80-year-old textbook publishing group clocks Rs 800 Cr turnover, goes digital in times of coronavirus





S Chand group prints and sells over 50 million textbooks every year, and launched Learnflix, a home learning app for students during coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: This 24-year-old investment banker is helping deliver essentials in Siliguri





Started by Shiv Bansal during the coronavirus-led lockdown, Janta Delivery delivers groceries and other essential items to the customers' doorsteps in Siliguri.





Meet the oncologist behind India's first clinical trial using convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus





Dr Vishal Rao of HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore, explains how the hospital is trying to use convalescent plasma to cure coronavirus.





3 Cs of business success amid coronavirus crisis: commerce, customer, and conscience





In Part II of this interview, bestselling author Giles Lury shares advice on changing customer attitudes, internal transformation of brands, and new types of innovation during the COVID-19 crisis.





Coronavirus: This history teacher in West Bengal climbs a tree to take digital classes for students





Subrata Pati, 35, climbs a neem tree every morning to ensure internet connectivity, from where he also conducts his classes.





Coronavirus: These Goa-based lifeguards are distributing food to the stray dogs on the beaches





Dhrishti Marine is distributing food and water to the stray dogs across the beaches of Goa amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.





Urged PM Modi to release all payments pending from PSUs to MSMEs: Gadkari





The Union Minister said he is in the middle of formulating a scheme of Rs 1 lakh crore to help MSMEs get their pending payments.





From mobility tracking to self-assessment tests, here’s how these software developers are combating COVID-19 using AWS





While governments of affected countries are trying to arrest the spread, software development enterprises, both large and small, are providing new solutions by using the biggest weapon in their arsenal – technology.





What should India do to thrive in a post-coronavirus world?





A look at how the current scenario is the right opportunity for countries like India to pip the West by building strong technologies and financial systems.





Emerging stronger in the new normal





Post COVID-19 pandemic, most organisations will struggle to restart from where they left off before the crisis. But organisations that reinvent themselves will emerge stronger in the long run.





9 tips for working from home mothers during the coronavirus crisis





From increasing screen time to sharing home responsibilities with spouse, here’s how working from home mothers can balance the demands of work life and home life during coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: Uber to provide grants worth Rs 20Cr by end of week to driver-partners





Ride-hailing giant Uber said it expects to provide grants worth Rs 20 crore by the end of the week to its driver-partners to support them amid the coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: SBI to disburse loans worth Rs 700 cr to MSMEs to tide over liquidity crisis





The State Bank of India has set a target of disbursing Rs 700 crore to MSMEs in the Mumbai circle by the end of June to help them tide over liquidity crisis due to the COVID-19 lockdown.





Coronavirus: Rapido ties up with Delhi, Karnataka govts to deliver essential items





App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido has collaborated with local authorities in Delhi and Bengaluru for the delivery of essential items during the nationwide lockdown, the company said.





COVID-19 crisis likely to hit 29 lakh jobs in Indian aviation, dependent sectors: IATA





The coronavirus pandemic is expected to impact more than 29 lakh jobs in the Indian aviation and dependent industries, global airlines' grouping IATA said on Friday.