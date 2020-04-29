[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in edtech startup Qin1

The funds will be used by the company to expand its personalised live class offering to reach more children in India.

By Apurva P
29th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and accelerator platform, announced that it has invested an undisclosed amount in edtech startup Qin1.


SKS advisors helped Qin1 in closing this transaction. Ankit Bhati, co-founder, Ola; Sundeep Sahni - CCO, Rocket Internet; Mitesh Shah, Venture Catalysts Investor and CFO, BookMyShow; and J Curve Series 2 LLP also participated in the funding round.


Funding
Also Read

Venture Catalyst-backed peAR offers contactless dine-in ordering feature for free


Gaurav Jain, Co-founder and investor, Venture Catalysts, said in a statement,


"Over the next 20 years, being proficient with computer oriented skills will be as important as being proficient at English in the past 20 years. Qin1 is rightly helping Indian kids build those skills now. The COVID-19 pandemic too has enabled new opportunities for the edtech market in India. We are confident that the latest funding will further accelerate their growth trajectory and help them carve a niche for themselves.”


Founded by IIT alumnus Ishan Gupta and Aarti Gupta, Qin1 is a learning platform for kids in the age group 5 to 14 yrs. The startup focusses on making learning more fun and engaging for kids and provides extracurricular activities to children via a digital platform.


Qin1 offers personalised live classes across various disciplines including spoken English, coding, and robotics. According to the company, the curated courses are aimed towards the 360-degree development of young children.

Commenting on the fund raising, Ishan Gupta, Co-founder of Qin1, said,


“Qin1 creates a customised learning experience for each student – in terms of teacher selection, course design, and medium of delivery. We are thrilled to partner with Venture Catalysts in building Qin1. While edtech penetration has grown significantly in recent years, focus on kids in primary and pre-primary schools is missing. This presents an untapped opportunity for Qin1. This investment will help us expand our unique personalised live class offering to millions of children in India.”

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Got over 3.5 lakh requests for laptops, mobile phones, consumer electronics, says Paytm Mall

Aishik Purkait

JioMart launches on WhatsApp in select locations; here's how to order groceries

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Flipkart forms partnership with Meru to deliver essentials and grocery

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu app now mandatory for all central govt employees

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How MFine Co-founder is simplifying healthcare challenges using AI
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zoho Corp launches slew of apps for various stakeholders to fight coronavirus crisis

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Got over 3.5 lakh requests for laptops, mobile phones, consumer electronics, says Paytm Mall

Aishik Purkait

Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu app now mandatory for all central govt employees

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Wellness startup SARVA raises funds from Mantra Capital, Fireside Ventures

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus: IIT Guwahati collaborates with Hester Biosciences to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Amazon India launches Special Fund to help SMB partners in logistics

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru