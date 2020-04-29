[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in edtech startup Qin1

Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and accelerator platform, announced that it has invested an undisclosed amount in edtech startup Qin1.





SKS advisors helped Qin1 in closing this transaction. Ankit Bhati, co-founder, Ola; Sundeep Sahni - CCO, Rocket Internet; Mitesh Shah, Venture Catalysts Investor and CFO, BookMyShow; and J Curve Series 2 LLP also participated in the funding round.









Gaurav Jain, Co-founder and investor, Venture Catalysts, said in a statement,





"Over the next 20 years, being proficient with computer oriented skills will be as important as being proficient at English in the past 20 years. Qin1 is rightly helping Indian kids build those skills now. The COVID-19 pandemic too has enabled new opportunities for the edtech market in India. We are confident that the latest funding will further accelerate their growth trajectory and help them carve a niche for themselves.”





Founded by IIT alumnus Ishan Gupta and Aarti Gupta, Qin1 is a learning platform for kids in the age group 5 to 14 yrs. The startup focusses on making learning more fun and engaging for kids and provides extracurricular activities to children via a digital platform.





Qin1 offers personalised live classes across various disciplines including spoken English, coding, and robotics. According to the company, the curated courses are aimed towards the 360-degree development of young children.

Commenting on the fund raising, Ishan Gupta, Co-founder of Qin1, said,





“Qin1 creates a customised learning experience for each student – in terms of teacher selection, course design, and medium of delivery. We are thrilled to partner with Venture Catalysts in building Qin1. While edtech penetration has grown significantly in recent years, focus on kids in primary and pre-primary schools is missing. This presents an untapped opportunity for Qin1. This investment will help us expand our unique personalised live class offering to millions of children in India.”