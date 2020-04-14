Government sets up 20 control rooms to address migrant workers' plight amid coronavirus lockdown

The workers, especially migrant labourers, are the worst hit due to the coronavirus lockdown as a large number of them either faced pay cut or job loss.

By Press Trust of India
14th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Labour Ministry on Tuesday said it has set up 20 control rooms on pan-India basis to address wage-related grievances and to mitigate problems faced by migrant workers amid the lockdown period to contain the Covid-19 crisis.


The Prime Minister has announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 with conditional relaxation from April 20 in some areas on the basis of evaluation of the situation.
migrant workers returning home
Also Read

Coronavirus: Paytm, KVN Foundation to provide 75,000 meals to migrant workers


The workers, especially migrant labourers, are the worst hit due to the lockdown as a large number of them either faced pay cut or job loss.


According to an International Labour Organisation assessment, 40 crore informal sector workers in India could be pushed deeper into poverty due to this lockdown.


"The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan-India basis due to issues arising in the backdrop of Covid-19," it said in a statement.


These control rooms have been set up to address wage related grievances of workers employed in the Central Sphere, the ministry said, adding that it would also work to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments.


These call centres can be accessed by the workers through phone numbers, WhatsApp, and e-mails.


The control rooms are being managed by labour enforcement officers, assistant labour commissioners, regional labour commissioners, and deputy chief labour commissioners of the respective regions.


The functioning of all 20 call centres is being monitored and supervised by Chief Labour Commissioner (C) of Head Quarter on daily basis, the ministry said.


All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones, it added.


Earlier, the Labour Ministry had also issued an advisory to employers to desist from any retrenchment or pay cuts during the lockdown period.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: InMobi revises salary structure, to provide stock options instead of cash

Thimmaya Poojary

Together we can: Startups across India team up to wage war on coronavirus

Shreya Ganguly

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal becomes Managing Director of Navi Technologies

Team YS

Coronavirus: Centre extends suspension of domestic, international commercial flights till May 3 midnight

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
What we need to do to fix India's supply chain
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tips for entrepreneurs to weather the COVID-19 storm

Bhavin Turakhia

Uber announces Uber Essential for urgent travel in select cities amid coronavirus lockdown

Sindhu Kashyaap

What Indian startup founders and VCs can learn from China on battling the COVID-19 pandemic

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] SaaS-based source-to-pay startup Aavenir raises $2M in seed from Accel

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus: Centre extends suspension of domestic, international commercial flights till May 3 midnight

Press Trust of India

Govts should support news media as 'essential service' to stop coronavirus "disinfodemic": UNESCO

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru