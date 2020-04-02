Indian startups and investors launch Action COVID-19 Team
Action COVID-19 Team (ACT) aims to provide guidance and resources to founders and employees, and empower teams.
An app to help pregnant women stay healthy
iMumz provides medical information through AMA sessions, meditation activities, and mental exercises to help pregnant women.
KlinicApp brings COVID-19 testing to homes
Healthtech startup KlinicApp has launched COVID-19 tests on its platform, helping scale up India’s coronavirus testing capacity.
How to donate to Centre's PM-CARES Fund
A public charitable trust, PM-CARES Fund has been set up to fight the COVID-19 crisis in the country by encouraging public participation.
A European expat on coping with COVID-19
We share an expat social entrepreneur’s view on the impact of COVID-19 in India, her responses to the crisis, and how India should rebound.
A Coronathon to find ways to fight coronavirus
Coronathon, launched by the founders of SaaS startup Wingify, allows teams to present innovative ideas to battle the coronavirus crisis.
What shaped Blowhorn's product evolution
Take a closer look at Bengaluru-based intra-city logistics startup Blowhorn, a tech-enabled platform that connects mini-truck owners and businesses.
This startup aims to solve urban civic issues
Transerve Technologies is a civic tech startup that offers geospatial technology-based SaaS solutions for urban planning.
This machine will sterilise public places
Stanford University researchers Debayan Saha and Shashi Ranjan have invented a machine that sprays ionised water to contain the spread of coronavirus.
