Indian startups and investors launch Action COVID-19 Team

Action COVID-19 Team (ACT) aims to provide guidance and resources to founders and employees, and empower teams.

By Team YS
2nd Apr 2020
Action COVID-19 Team (ACT) aims to provide guidance and resources to founders and employees, and empower teams.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

