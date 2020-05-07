How COVID-19 changed buying and selling in India

Data shows how Indians consumed food during the coronavirus lockdown, and how consumers and retailers reacted to the situation.

By Team YS
7th May 2020
Why B2B startup Bizongo re-engineered its platform

Bizongo

Sachin Agarwal, co-founder & COO, Bizongo

Bizongo undertook rapid reorientation to enable its digital platform to source and supply critical PPE to hospitals across India battling coronavirus.


How Biomoneta is preventing spread of coronavirus

Biomoneta

Biomoneta Research co-founders, Arindam Ghatak and Janani Venkataraman

Bengaluru-based biotech startup Biomoneta’s air decontamination technology deviceZeBox traps and kills microbes that can cause diseases. 


Financial literacy can help SMBs succeed post COVID-19

aditi puri

Intuit QuickBooks India Country Manager Aditi Puri Batra

Aditi Puri Batra bats for boosting financial literacy through technology solutions, and explains how Intuit QuickBooks is enabling small businesses to adopt such solutions.


You shouldn’t envy others’ money but their skills instead

Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED spoke about the ethos of money, why you should chase skills, and how you can grow your wealth.


Why designer Tarun Tahiliani's son built a realty business

Tahiliani Homes

Jahan Tahiliani, CEO of Tahiliani Homes

Jahan Tahiliani, son of Tarun Tahiliani, has built and designed around 14 holiday homes, villas, and farmhouses across Goa, Hyderabad, and Delhi.


How Niramai is using tech to simplify detection

Product Roadmap: Niramai

Founders of Niramai - Nidhi Mathur and Geetha Manjunath

Healthtech startup Niramai shot into the spotlight by using AI to detect early-stage cancers with non-invasive, radiation-free methods.


