Coronavirus updates for May 1

As the number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 35,000, the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks, till May 17.





The Ministry of Home Affairs has come up with different guidelines to regulate the red, orange, and green zones differently. While the red zones are considered hotspots, considerable relaxations have been given to green and orange zones. One hundred and thirty districts in the country, including metropolitan areas of Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad etc, have been put into red zones, 284 in orange zones, and 319 in green zones.





According to the guidelines, in all zones, travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement is not allowed. Educational institutions, hospitality services, religious places, as well as places of large gatherings such as gyms, malls, cinema halls etc, shall remain closed.





Restricted movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed in red zones between 7 am and 7 pm. Construction activities with on-site labour is also allowed, so is manufacturing of essential goods, IT hardware, and jute industry, but with staggered shifts. Industrial and construction activity in rural areas is now allowed, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick kilns. However, ecommerce activities in red zones are allowed only for essential goods and services. Private and government offices are also allowed to operate, albeit with 33 percent strength.





In orange zones, taxis and cab aggregators can ply but with a maximum of one passenger. All four-wheelers are allowed to operate but with a maximum capacity of two passengers. Inter-district movement of passengers is also allowed for permitted activities.





Further relaxations have been permitted in green zones, with buses and bus depots allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. All goods traffic is also permitted.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Return of Doordarshan: How Ramayan and other 90s reruns made DD a lockdown favourite





Doordarshan is rediscovering its lost glory amidst the lockdown. After nearly three decades of ceding ground to cable TV, it is India's most-watched channel again riding on reruns of old shows.





Coronavirus: Fintech startup Perpule’s StoreSe platform is helping people get their hands on essential items





StoreSe organises the delivery of essentials to apartment complexes, helping people locked down in their homes get their hands on groceries. The startup is looking to expand to 25 new cities by the end of June.





[Startup Bharat] How Nashik-based MyssTre is protecting you from air pollution and coronavirus





The startup manufactures and sells nanofiber-based, virus protective, sustainable face masks, and scarves, and is helping us fight the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: Bizom, Yellow Messenger partnership lets kiranas transact with brands, consumers on WhatsApp





A partnership between Yellow Messenger’s conversational AI platform and Bizom’s retailer app and distribution management systems will enable consumers and retailers to order directly from brands on WhatsApp in the time of coronavirus.





Coronavirus: How Kerala-based OmicsGen is helping people maintain cleanliness





OmicsGen LifeSciences has launched a new product line called SmartLyse featuring hand sanitisers, gadget wipes, and surface sanitisers to help people keep themselves and their surroundings clean.





Solidarity, dignity, empathy in times of coronavirus - 125 quotes on Labour Day 2020





On the occasion of Labour Day, we salute those at the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, ranging from healthcare and supply-chain workers to migrants and informal labourers.





How healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line in the fight against coronavirus





As the coronavirus pandemic paralyses the lives of people, frontline health workers, and doctors have been putting up with unpleasant events to treat the infected. A collaborative effort seems to be the key to alleviate their burden at this time.





Coronavirus: Impact of the pandemic on Indian car industry





The coronavirus pandemic will bring tough and challenging times for the automobile industry in the current fiscal. A drop of around 40 percent in car sales can be expected.





Coronavirus: Fintech startup PayNearby launches job registry for migrant workers





Keen to combat the burgeoning issue of loss of daily earnings and jobs of thousands of migrant workers across India due to the coronavirus lockdown, fintech startup PayNearby has launched JobsNearby, a platform to help blue-collar migrant workers in urban areas find work.





Coronavirus: PM Modi discusses strategy to attract investment, accelerate growth





Keen to attract investment to India amid the coronavirus crisis, PM Modi directs all stakeholders to take a more proactive approach to 'handhold' investors, look into their problems, and help them get necessary central and state clearances in a time-bound manner.





Coronavirus: Lockdown, recession, changes in consumer behaviour will shape economic activity





According to Dun & Bradstreet, changes in consumer behaviour will determine segments likely to flourish in India after the coronavirus pandemic is controlled.





Urban Company seeks relaxation for essential services amid coronavirus lockdown





Urban Company Co-founder and CEO Abhiraj Bhal says relaxation in essential services will let consumers avail services at home and allow thousands of self-employed professionals to start earning their livelihoods again.





Karnataka to have 60 labs for COVID-19 testing by end of May





Keen to scale up its testing capacity for COVID-19, the Karnataka government aims to increase the number of labs in the state to 60 by this month end, according to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.





Armed forces to express gratitude to coronavirus warriors





The armed forces will conduct fly-pasts, shower petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, and host mountain band displays in gratitude to coronavirus warriors, says Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.