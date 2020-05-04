Rallying India's startups to win the battle against COVID-19

Welcome to Lockdown 3.0. We're all still at home, the coronavirus is still very real, and we all have to fight it together – by staying apart. This time, the Centre tries to bring about some sense of 'normal' by regulating activities based on risk profiling of districts, slotting them into three zones - Red, Orange, and Green. Business activities are frozen, confusion, uncertainty, and struggles seem to be par for the course.





While doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers are dealing with the pandemic first-hand, others are joining the fight in their own ways. Take, 14-year-old Krishn Gupta, for example, who built a ‘No-Touch Hand Sanitiser Dispenser’. After all, innovations come in all shapes and sizes. And right now, we need all the innovations we can get.





To rally innovative startups working on out-of-the-box solutions, C-CAMP launched the C-CAMP COVID-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator or C-CIDA. In the last one month, it received 1,000 applications from startups across India innovating and building solutions to fight the pandemic. It has so far selected 30 startups that are working across solutions for diagnostics, rapid testing kits, sample transportation to even working on finding the right drugs to cure it.





Last week, we told you about our new series Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, where experts, entrepreneurs, and investors break down finance for us. In its fifth episode, Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education, and Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner of 3one4 Capital, discussed how India can create 100 unicorns in order to realise our dream of achieving a $5 trillion economy.





Today, in our sixth episode, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and CIO of Zerodha, will join YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma to answer all your questions around trading in the times of coronavirus.





Rishabh and Nischal

Two Blockchain enthusiasts have launched a COVID-19 Blockchain Fund to support people who’ve taken a substantial economic hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.





The Moglix Team

Take a closer look at B2B ecommerce platform Moglix and how it is using technology to digitally transform the supply chain of India’s manufacturing sector.





After Cyclone Gaja snatched the subsistence of hundreds of farmers in the Cauvery Delta of Tamil Nadu, 31-year-old Nimal Raghavan quit his well-paying job to help them.





Image: YS Design

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Indians have been looking up a variety of things online to adapt to the ‘new normal’, which is more homebound, lonely, and limited.





The lockdown due to coronavirus has seen a demand for essential services. Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo observed its average order value increase by 4X.





Image: YS Design

After nearly three decades of ceding ground to cable TV, Doordarshan is India's most-watched channel again riding on reruns of old shows.









Quote of the day:

“With effective board meetings, founders can strategically manoeuvre their businesses to the pinnacles of triumph, and achieve those end goals that everyone ultimately desires to see.”

– Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners









