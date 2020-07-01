Here is a list of Indian apps without any Chinese investments

India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps has been hailed as a 'revolution' for homegrown tech companies. Here are some Indian apps with no Chinese investments.

By Team YS
1st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

List of China-free Indian apps

Indian app

India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps has been hailed as a 'revolution' for homegrown tech companies. Here are some Indian apps with no Chinese investments.


Free food grain scheme extended

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said the decision was taken in view of the forthcoming festive season even as he cautioned the citizens not to let their guard down against coronavirus.


'Digital swadeshi revolution’ finally here

Swadeshi apps, Indian apps, Chinese apps

For Indian tech startups, the government’s move to ban Chinese apps is the revolution they had been waiting for, and see this as the boost they need to grow.


Alternatives to banned Chinese apps

Chingari App

Chingari is a short video-sharing app

Many are lauding India's ban on Chinese apps, considering it as an opportunity for homegrown apps, and a massive step towards the PM’s war cry of “Vocal for Local.”


How TikTok ban impacts people

TikTok

Photo: TikTok India

TikTok found its largest market in India, with a truly democratic social media platform. All that stands to change with the government's ban on Chinese apps.


Reactions to India's ban on Chinese apps

chinese app ban

Here is a roundup of reactions by Indian business leaders and tech startups on the Indian government’s move to ban 59 Chinese apps.


Investing in a post-pandemic world

Rainmaker Ventures

Rainmaker Ventures co-founders Atul Hegde (right) and Sudhir Menon

Mumbai-based Rainmaker Ventures is turning ‘cautious’ in a post-pandemic world. It is also scouting for investment opportunities in Southeast Asia and the UAE.


Meet Groww CTO Neeraj Singh

Techie Tuesday - Neeraj Singh

Neeraj Singh, Co-founder and CTO, Groww

Neeraj Singh, CTO and Co-founder Groww, speaks about his journey, from the supply chain domain to Flipkart, and starting up in the fintech field.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

FMCG major Marico acquires Ahmedabad-based men's grooming startup Beardo

Apurva P

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring ride-hailing company Zoox

Press Trust of India

Vocal for local: Users flock to made-in-India TikTok alternative Chingari, crash servers

Sohini Mitter

[Techie Tuesday] Meet Neeraj Jhanji, the man who sold patents of status updates, news feed to Facebook

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Here is a list of Indian apps without any Chinese investments
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] ChitMonks raises $650K in pre-Series A from Unicorn India Ventures

Thimmaya Poojary

This startup looks to revolutionise marketing and product discovery with AR

Siddhesh Raut

AIIMS doctors team up with IIT-Delhi to launch app for patients needing plasma therapy

Press Trust of India

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, IIT Delhi breaks record of its previous years' campus placements

Press Trust of India

FMCG major Marico acquires Ahmedabad-based men's grooming startup Beardo

Apurva P

Vocal for local: Users flock to made-in-India TikTok alternative Chingari, crash servers

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online