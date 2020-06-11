How small-town foodtech startups are diversifying to survive coronavirus

Foodtech startups in small towns have been the worst hit due to the lockdown. Here is an in-depth look into how they’re faring amidst the coronavirus-induced crisis.





Vernacular.ai Co-founders Akshay Deshraj and Sourabh Gupta

Vernacular.ai’s suite of speech and language solutions enables enterprises to convert audio to text by applying powerful neural network models in an easy-to-use API.





Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr.

Founded by Karan Bajaj, edtech startup WhiteHat Jr focusses on coding and has signed up over 700,000 students in just over a year. It is now eyeing global expansion.





Founded in 2017, Magneto CleanTech's USP lies in its trap-and-kill technology, which is seen as an effective way to contain the coronavirus as well.





MyCaptain, which offers topic-based mentoring to high-school students, undergrads, and working professionals, is making the most of the edtech boom post-COVID-19.





Every startup aspires to be the next Google, Amazon, or Facebook. Mediocrity rarely is an option for a tech founder. However, there is no magic recipe for success.





The founders of NoBroker

Take a closer look at Bengaluru-based real estate startup NoBroker, and how it has evolved into an end-to-end platform to solve consumer needs.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!