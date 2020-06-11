How small-town foodtech startups are diversifying to survive coronavirus
Foodtech startups in small towns have been the worst hit due to the lockdown. Here is an in-depth look into how they’re faring amidst the coronavirus-induced crisis.
Small-town foodtech startups fight COVID-19
Vernacular.ai is riding the rise of voice AI
Vernacular.ai’s suite of speech and language solutions enables enterprises to convert audio to text by applying powerful neural network models in an easy-to-use API.
WhiteHat Jr is getting kids future-ready
Founded by Karan Bajaj, edtech startup WhiteHat Jr focusses on coding and has signed up over 700,000 students in just over a year. It is now eyeing global expansion.
How this company is reducing coronavirus risk
Founded in 2017, Magneto CleanTech's USP lies in its trap-and-kill technology, which is seen as an effective way to contain the coronavirus as well.
How MyCaptain is winning COVID-19
MyCaptain, which offers topic-based mentoring to high-school students, undergrads, and working professionals, is making the most of the edtech boom post-COVID-19.
Getting a billion-dollar valuation
Every startup aspires to be the next Google, Amazon, or Facebook. Mediocrity rarely is an option for a tech founder. However, there is no magic recipe for success.
Building real estate startup NoBroker
Take a closer look at Bengaluru-based real estate startup NoBroker, and how it has evolved into an end-to-end platform to solve consumer needs.
