In an exclusive interview, actor Vidya Balan shares her inspiring success story

In this exclusive conversation with Shradha Sharm, Founder and CEO of YourStory, listen to the actor's fantastic success story.

By Team YS
13th Jul 2020
Vidya Balan's journey is nothing short of inspirational. In this exclusive conversation with Shradha Sharm, Founder and CEO of YourStory, listen to the actor's fantastic success story, what drives her choice in films, and more


Vidya Balan


Last week, Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO of Axis Bank, discussed the future of banking amidst COVID-19. Then, Whiteboard Capital’s Managing Partner Sandeep Tandon revealed the company's plans to commit an additional Rs 100 crore to invest in ‘Made in India’ hardware and manufacturing startups.


Sandeep Tandon


A report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network India revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has proved to be one of the biggest game-changers for India’s edtech sector. Online education offerings for Classes 1 to 12 are projected to increase 6.3 times by 2022, creating a $1.7 billion market. Then, we took an in-depth look at travel tech startups from non-metros that are having a tough time due to the pandemic. 


startup bharat trend


Last but not least, meet Chirag Bhansali, a 16-year-old student from Delhi Public School in Noida, who founded Swadeshi Tech, which lets you find replacements for Chinese apps.


Swadeshi Tech founder

A startup course to help aspiring entrepreneurs

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata

Shantanu Naidu (left) with Ratan Tata.


Shantanu Naidu has been working closely with Ratan Tata for two years. He started an online talk based on his life’s lessons that he converts into entrepreneurial lessons.


Bringing 'Simpl'icity to payments using tech

Product Roadmap- Simpl

Chaitra, Co-founder Simpl


Bengaluru-based Simpl lets people make online purchases with one click and pay later, using uses data, design, communication, and network for timely payments.


Role of venture debt in building scalable models

Stride Ventures

Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner at Stride Ventures


Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder of Stride Ventures, talks about the emerging role of venture debt in India’s startup ecosystem. Stride Ventures is at present sector-agnostic.


COVID-19 and the Indian ecommerce sector

ecommerce


COVID-19 has resulted in more consumers shopping online. Now, it remains to be seen how the ecommerce industry meets the expectations of the ‘new normal’.


Non-Chinese gaming apps to ease lockdown woes

PUBG


PUBG Mobile, by China’s Tencent Games, has been India’s most popular gaming app since 2019. As the fate of Chinese apps remains uncertain, here are a few alternatives.


How COVID-19 has affected the beer industry

AB InBev

Karthikeya Sharma, President - South Asia, Anheuser Bush InBev (AB InBev)


Kartikeya Sharma, President - South Asia of AB InBev, discusses the effects of the COVID cess on the beer industry, and how the government can help.


Domestic violence and the Indian workplace

Domestic violence

Illustration by Aditya Ranade


The lockdown that has arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be making violence in homes more frequent, more severe, and more dangerous than before.



Quote of the day:


“The lockdown has provided massive tailwinds to the growing edtech space. Edtech offerings have helped millions of students across the country to continue their learning from home. These solutions are better, more convenient, and affordable alternatives for students and parents.”


Namita Dalmia, Director - Investments, Omidyar Network India


