In an exclusive interview, actor Vidya Balan shares her inspiring success story

Vidya Balan's journey is nothing short of inspirational. In this exclusive conversation with Shradha Sharm, Founder and CEO of YourStory, listen to the actor's fantastic success story, what drives her choice in films, and more.









Last week, Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO of Axis Bank, discussed the future of banking amidst COVID-19. Then, Whiteboard Capital’s Managing Partner Sandeep Tandon revealed the company's plans to commit an additional Rs 100 crore to invest in ‘Made in India’ hardware and manufacturing startups.









A report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network India revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has proved to be one of the biggest game-changers for India’s edtech sector. Online education offerings for Classes 1 to 12 are projected to increase 6.3 times by 2022, creating a $1.7 billion market. Then, we took an in-depth look at travel tech startups from non-metros that are having a tough time due to the pandemic.









Last but not least, meet Chirag Bhansali, a 16-year-old student from Delhi Public School in Noida, who founded Swadeshi Tech, which lets you find replacements for Chinese apps.





Shantanu Naidu (left) with Ratan Tata.





Shantanu Naidu has been working closely with Ratan Tata for two years. He started an online talk based on his life’s lessons that he converts into entrepreneurial lessons.





Chaitra, Co-founder Simpl





Bengaluru-based Simpl lets people make online purchases with one click and pay later, using uses data, design, communication, and network for timely payments.





Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner at Stride Ventures





Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder of Stride Ventures, talks about the emerging role of venture debt in India’s startup ecosystem. Stride Ventures is at present sector-agnostic.









COVID-19 has resulted in more consumers shopping online. Now, it remains to be seen how the ecommerce industry meets the expectations of the ‘new normal’.









PUBG Mobile, by China’s Tencent Games, has been India’s most popular gaming app since 2019. As the fate of Chinese apps remains uncertain, here are a few alternatives.





Karthikeya Sharma, President - South Asia, Anheuser Bush InBev (AB InBev)





Kartikeya Sharma, President - South Asia of AB InBev, discusses the effects of the COVID cess on the beer industry, and how the government can help.





Illustration by Aditya Ranade





The lockdown that has arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be making violence in homes more frequent, more severe, and more dangerous than before.









Quote of the day:





“The lockdown has provided massive tailwinds to the growing edtech space. Edtech offerings have helped millions of students across the country to continue their learning from home. These solutions are better, more convenient, and affordable alternatives for students and parents.”





- Namita Dalmia, Director - Investments, Omidyar Network India





