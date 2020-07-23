[Jobs Roundup] Are you a fresher? Apply for these openings through Internshala

Recently, internship and training platform Internshala announced the launch of fresher jobs on its portal. The startup is offering verified job opportunities — both in-office jobs and permanent remote jobs.





Additionally, in a statement issued by Internshala, the startup announced that each job listing on its portal comes with a minimum CTC of Rs 3 lakh per annum.





Sarvesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Internshala, said,





"Among the various challenges which India's youth face today, unemployment stands out as a major concern. Graduates face difficulties in finding entry-level jobs... We aim to bring verified and well-paid job opportunities for entry-level job seekers in various fields like engineering, management, design, and data science, in one single platform."





If you are fresh out of college and struggling to find a job in these unprecedented times, YourStory lists a few job openings posted by companies on Internshala's fresher jobs portal:

PlanetSpark

Full-Stack Developer

Edtech startup PlanetSpark leverages technology to provide live classes to K-8, learning English communication, public speaking, robotics, coding, mental maths, STEM courses, and other 'new-age skills.'





The startup is looking to hire a full-stack 'Ruby on Rails' developer. The candidate will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining efficient, reusable, and reliable code. They have to identify bottlenecks and fix bugs in the existing production platform. The candidate will also be responsible for integrating user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic.





The ideal candidate must have experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, and PostgreSLQ. The startup has four openings on this role and is offering CTC worth Rs 3-8 lakh per annum.





For more information, click here.

WhiteHat Jr.

Scriptwriter

Mumbai-based WhiteHat Jr. is an edtech startup that focusses on coding. The startup offers artificial intelligence (AI) courses to children aged between six and 14 years.





The edtech startup is looking for a Scriptwriter who will be responsible for scripting and overseeing creation of marketing videos. The candidate will also be required to create videos on student success stories and testimonials. The ideal candidate should have creative writing skills and verbal communication skills. Candidates from marketing, PR, journalism, and video creation background are eligible to apply.





WhiteHat Jr. has two positions to offer, and the CTC is between Rs 6 and 10 lakh per annum.





For more information, click here.

Trell

Social Media Manager

Bengaluru-based lifestyle-community-commerce startup Trell is building a platform for the next 500 million internet users. It is looking for a social media manager to perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences. The candidate will be responsible for designing and implementing social media strategy to align with business goals, set specific objectives, and report RoI.





The candidate will also be responsible for communicating with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner, and monitor customer reviews. They will also collaborate with other teams like marketing, sales, and customer service to ensure brand consistency.





There are two openings for this position, and the CTC offered is between Rs 4-5 lakh per annum.





For more information, click here.

Zoomcar

Marketing Manager

Self-drive car rental company Zoomcar is looking for a Marketing Manager to join its team in Chennai. The candidate will be responsible for planning the monthly/quarterly marketing campaign calendar for the city, and own the execution of these campaigns. Additionally, the candidate will have to work on the growth levers of the business, such as user acquisition, activation, retention, and growth.





As a Marketing Manager, the candidate will also have to evaluate local and national tie-ups for B2B business growth and work with various cross-functional teams, such as the product, analytics, and digital marketing teams, for analysing various data points.





The candidate should be fluent in Tamil, and have the ability to multi-task. There is only one opening for this role, and the CTC offered is between Rs 7-8 lakh per annum.





For more information, click here.

mCaffeine

Ecommerce Executive

Caffeinated personal care brand mCaffeine is looking for an ecommerce executive to join its team. The candidate will be required to work closely with ecommerce players for building brand traction. They will be required to find ecommerce hacks, and subsequently, convert it into business for the brand.





Additionally, as an ecommerce executive, the candidate will be required to manage key revenue accounts for the brand for both Indian and global ecommerce players.





Candidates should have experience in working with MS-Excel. mCaffience has four openings for this role and the CTC offered is Rs 3 lakh per annum.





For more information, click here.