‘An app is as good as its active user base’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world.









"Digital was a nice to have as a medium at one time, and then it became heavily performance-led, to now becoming the mainstay, and more so with the COVID-19 pandemic." - Chaaya Baradhwaaj, BC Web Wise





"We are operating more and more in a cyber-physical world where both humans and machines will co-exist in a seamless manner." - Ved Prakash, Trianz





"Data and technology can address two large challenges of insurance inclusion – product design and distribution." - Anjali Bansal, Avaana Capital





"Content companies are being forced to become engineering companies — a tough task that requires large, and on-going, capital investments." - Raheel Khursheed, Laminar





"Group payments can also be an exciting entry point to ultimately target group commerce and bring it online." - Rajat Agarwal, Matrix Partners India





"India will soon create a health stack, agri-stack and education stack, which will bring in a powerhouse of data." - IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad





"The on-going year is an important one for India's ecommerce sector as various key policies, rules, and regulations are under discussion and finalisation." - Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal





"A blockchain ecosystem has been around in India for the last three-four years, but there is no structure to it." - Pankaj Thakur, Apiary CoE





"The availability of doctors in rural areas will always be an issue, and data-driven decision-making is very necessary for better health outcomes." - Shreyans Mehta, MedCords





"Given how digital payments have taken the centre stage, more so in the last 4 months, the payments industry has been experiencing pain points that need to be addressed on priority with unique ideas." - Shashank Kumar, Razorpay





"The digitisation of the parking industry in India is in its nascent stage, and has a lot of untapped potential in terms of the large amount of meaningful data that can be collected from a single parking lot." - Rishabh Nagpal, ParkSmart





"India's online grocery market could exceed $3 billion in sales in 2020, a substantial 76 percent increase over the previous year, following a demand for the home delivery of fresh produce." - Sanjiv Goenka, Spencer's Retail









"Gamified edtech is the only way to deliver high quality learning to young kids on digital devices." - Nitish Mittersain, Nazara Technologies





"Students seem to enjoy the idea of online classes, a trend that might become essential in the near future." - Chandran Krishnan, The Chennai Angels





"Online learning adoption in India is at an all-time high setting a new benchmark for the rest of the world." - Rahul Kishore, Coatue





"The low cost of digital devices and inexpensive data means that not only are millions of Indians gaming, but also hungry for content, creating the perfect conditions for a successful and thriving e-sports ecosystem." - Ishaan Arya, The Esports Club





"With unmatched speeds and emerging use cases, 5G is expected to transform every industry in the coming years." - Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm





"With its hunger for large magnitudes of data, 5G will inevitably transform the AI landscape even further. Devices collecting and transmitting data for analytics will increase in numbers dramatically, and so is the data per device." - Gopu Prakash, Acuver Consulting





"Generally, it is a painful process to search on an app and limited to what you write or choose with your fingers. The voice element can help in refining the search." - Kumar Rangarajan, Slang Labs





"An app is as good as its active user base." - Tarun Pathak, Counterpoint Research





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).