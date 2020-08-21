Inside BharatPe's $100M loanbook plan; Reinventing India's poultry business

While PayTM and PhonePe may already be dominating the digital payments market, BharatPe is writing its own success story by becoming a partner for India’s 50 million SMBs.

By Team YS
21st Aug 2020
Inside BharatPe's $100M loanbook plan

BharatPe

While PayTM and PhonePe may already be dominating the digital payments market, BharatPe is writing its own success story by becoming a partner for India’s 50 million SMBs.


Reinventing India's poultry business

smb5

Narendra Pasuparthy, CEO of Nandu's Chicken, came back from the US to join his family poultry business 10 years ago. The Nanda Group is a Rs 500-crore company established in 1963.


Winner of video conference solution grand challenge

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad

Vconsol by Techgentsia Software Technologies will be provided financial support of Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh for the next three years, and adopted for use by the government.


Using cobots to automate manufacturing for SMBs

pradeep

Pradeep David, General Manager, South Asia, Universal Robots

Denmark-based Universal Robots deploys affordable, lightweight, and flexible cobots for Indian SMBs, which are seeing rapid adoption as automation becomes a key area of focus.


Non-Chinese file-sharing apps gaining ground

file sharing apps

File-sharing apps

Following the Indian government’s ban on Chinese apps, including the hugely popular file-sharing app SHAREit, a bunch of alternatives have gained ground.


Why Indians shy away from buying insurance

Tapan Singhel

Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Calling for government support, Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, says insurance has the highest penetration in countries where it is mandatory by law.


An ‘aatmanirbhar’ Zoom alternative

Ajay Data VideoMeet

Bootstrapped startup VideoMeet is riding on the central government’s push for local tech innovation. It has created a free Made-in-India video conferencing platform.


A company can only be as big as its market

Ashmeet Sidana

Ashmeet Sidana, Founder and Managing Partner of Engineering Capital | Image Source: 100x Entrepreneur Podcast team

Ashmeet Sidana, Founder of Engineering Capital, talks about why entrepreneurs should zero in on a very narrow problem with broad application, and how to estimate the right market size.


