Inside BharatPe's $100M loanbook plan; Reinventing India's poultry business

While PayTM and PhonePe may already be dominating the digital payments market, BharatPe is writing its own success story by becoming a partner for India’s 50 million SMBs.





Narendra Pasuparthy, CEO of Nandu's Chicken, came back from the US to join his family poultry business 10 years ago. The Nanda Group is a Rs 500-crore company established in 1963.





Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad

Vconsol by Techgentsia Software Technologies will be provided financial support of Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh for the next three years, and adopted for use by the government.





Pradeep David, General Manager, South Asia, Universal Robots

Denmark-based Universal Robots deploys affordable, lightweight, and flexible cobots for Indian SMBs, which are seeing rapid adoption as automation becomes a key area of focus.





File-sharing apps

Following the Indian government’s ban on Chinese apps, including the hugely popular file-sharing app SHAREit, a bunch of alternatives have gained ground.





Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Calling for government support, Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, says insurance has the highest penetration in countries where it is mandatory by law.





Bootstrapped startup VideoMeet is riding on the central government’s push for local tech innovation. It has created a free Made-in-India video conferencing platform.





Ashmeet Sidana, Founder and Managing Partner of Engineering Capital | Image Source: 100x Entrepreneur Podcast team

Ashmeet Sidana, Founder of Engineering Capital, talks about why entrepreneurs should zero in on a very narrow problem with broad application, and how to estimate the right market size.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!