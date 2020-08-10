The edtech sector globally hit the hockey stick curve in the pandemic. COVID-19 has served as an inflexion point for Indian edtech startups too. In fact, the industry reckons that the pandemic has been to edtech what demonetisation was to fintech in 2016. Here are some key trends have emerged that are likely to define the future of the sector.









Indian startups continue to innovate to help the country fight the pandemic. Chennai-based Modulus Housing is solving the hospital bed problem and developed a plug-and-play ‘hospital-in-box’ solution, which includes an isolation ward, screening centre, and an intensive care unit, and can be set up in two hours.





Bengaluru-based Integration Wizard’s flagship product IRIS is using deep neural networks to process data from a camera’s video feed to identify people as well as masks and PPE kits in real-time.





Ahmedabad-based security startup Sunbots Innovations has developed Sterilite, a UV-C tower device with a foldable arm, which can be used to disinfect hospitals, dental clinics, offices, hotels, and homes.





On India Internet Day, TIE Delhi organised a panel discussion of brands and tech companies to understand how the next billion will access commerce. In a fireside chat with Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital India, Doug Leone, Global Managing Partner at Sequoia Capital, called India an attractive market for investment, thanks to the rapid changes in the business landscape, where greater emphasis is being placed now on product engineering and research and development (R&D), as compared to that on engineering services 20 years ago.





At the same event, in the keynote session, Zoom Founder and CEO Eric Yuan told Sequoia India Managing Director Rajan Anandan that India is the company's second-largest market in the world (largest outside the US).





Earlier in the week, Aparna Bawa, COO of Zoom, and Abe Smith, Head of International Markets at Zoom, told YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma how the company dealt with security challenges and questions about its data privacy policies, while remaining the most talked-about brand amidst the pandemic.





Last but not least, actor-turned-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor spoke to YS Weekender about his acting career, turning to entrepreneurship with Ketto.org, and what lies ahead.





Apollo Hospitals Founder Chairman Prathap C Reddy





Apollo Hospitals Founder Chairman Prathap C Reddy went on to revolutionise India’s healthcare. He is often referred to as the architect of modern healthcare in India.





Women pick up leaves by hand at a tea garden in Darjeeling. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)





Apart from loss in crops, restrictions in logistics during the lockdown caused difficulties for transportation of the produce from farm to warehouses, disrupting the supply chain.





Heena and Harsh Mandavia





Harsh Mandavia and his mother Heena Mandavia, through their tiffin service in Kandivali, have served over 8,500 homecooked meals to the needy since May.









Ajay Data built Datamail, one of the world’s first linguistic email address mobile apps for IDN, and recently launched VideoMeet, a made-in-India video conferencing platform.





Abhi Kumar, India Lead - M12





M12, the venture capital fund of Microsoft, is optimistic about B2B startups in India and is here for the long haul as it seeks to turn these young companies into global players.





Working in the new normal





The ‘new normal’ has brought in opportunities for startups to leverage technology and come up with products that increase efficiency and rethink workspaces.





Mohan Raju with the students of the schools in Channapatna





Kargil War veteran Mohan Raju now aims to help the underprivileged sections of the society through his NGO Sree Kumari Geetha Memorial Charitable and Education Trust.





Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd





Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the television industry and why this is the time for local manufacturers to win the market.





Rishabh Khanna





With $1 million in revenue, edtech startup Suraasa is making teacher education accessible, and providing lifecycle management for better employment opportunities.









Quote of the day:





“Frankly, I love dark times. I love really great times and really shitty times. During great times you exit, and during shitty times you enter. I personally am a big buyer during dark times and seller during wonderful times.”





— Doug Leone, Global Managing Partner, Sequoia Capital





