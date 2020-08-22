Spark your imagination with Unacademy's Graphy; Pooja Bedi talks about mental health
Unacademy's Graphy is aimed at a mobile-first content consumption experience that can ‘spark your imagination’. Actor Pooja Bedi talks about mental health.
Spark your imagination with Graphy
Edtech startup Unacademy launched Graphy in June to bring about a mobile-first content consumption experience that can ‘spark your imagination’.
Pooja Bedi talks about mental health
The Founder of HappySouls, Pooja brings years of her coaching in mental wellbeing to provide a one-stop place for health and wellness needs.
Meet personal care brand Mystique Earth
Bhopal-based startup Mystique Earth produces natural personal care products that capture the essence of herbs, flowers, metals, minerals, and clay.
Startup funding bounces back
Total equity funding for the third week of August stood at $70 million across 19 deals, a massive jump when compared to $12 million in the second week of the month.
Transforming combustible vehicles to EVs
Founded in 2017, EV startup E-Trio is transforming existing fuel-powered commercial vehicles into electric, paving the way for efficient and eco-friendly transportation.
A personal care brand especially for teens
In 2018, Dipali Mathur and Milan Sharma co-founded Super Smelly, a toxin-free personal care brand for adolescents, witnessing a month-on-month sales growth of 70 percent.
