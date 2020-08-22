Spark your imagination with Unacademy's Graphy; Pooja Bedi talks about mental health

Edtech startup Unacademy launched Graphy in June to bring about a mobile-first content consumption experience that can ‘spark your imagination’.









The Founder of HappySouls, Pooja brings years of her coaching in mental wellbeing to provide a one-stop place for health and wellness needs.





Silk Serum Lotion by Mystique Earth | Image Source: Team Mystique Earth





Bhopal-based startup Mystique Earth produces natural personal care products that capture the essence of herbs, flowers, metals, minerals, and clay.













Total equity funding for the third week of August stood at $70 million across 19 deals, a massive jump when compared to $12 million in the second week of the month.









Founded in 2017, EV startup E-Trio is transforming existing fuel-powered commercial vehicles into electric, paving the way for efficient and eco-friendly transportation.





Super Smelly's product range





In 2018, Dipali Mathur and Milan Sharma co-founded Super Smelly, a toxin-free personal care brand for adolescents, witnessing a month-on-month sales growth of 70 percent.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!