‘It is important to be hands-on or you will become redundant’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





"The 21st-century workforce will be way different from today. It will be centred around technologies that did not exist 20 years ago and technologies that are yet to be created." - Zishaan Hayath, Toppr





"Voice search has the capabilities to completely strike out the effort to pick up a device, type, and find what you’re looking for, in just one voice command." - Divanshi Gupta, The Marcom Avenue





"AI-powered knowledge platforms are increasingly important to support insight-driven organisations." – Elidjen, BINUS University





"Automating standard workflows is just scratching the surface." - Madhulika Mukherjee, Delightree





"Once you hit a certain scale, you have to split it into microservices and you need a system, which is able to distribute microservices over a big cluster." - Bhanu Pratap Singh, ShareChat





"Being an engineering manager doesn’t mean you don’t code or be a part of design thinking. An engineer never stops learning; it is important to be hands-on or you will become redundant." - Vikalp Sahni









"There is a gap specifically in the areas of science, tech and deep tech where there is no support system that has been created to focus on women founders." - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp Excellerator





"Digital learning is helping students utilise their time at home and ensuring that their year is not wasted." - Ankush Singla, Coding Ninjas





"Today, when children are surrounded by digitisation 24x7, it has become important to engage them with the 4Cs of the advanced world, namely communication, critical reasoning, collaboration, and creative thinking." - Nitesh Jain, BeSingular





"There has certainly been a shift in consumer behaviour in favour of online classes as they can see the benefits of convenience and flexibility in terms of timing and commute." - Kush Beejal, NeoStencil





"Edtech platforms have the highest sign-ups in the past four months." - Nirmal Panicker, TiE Kerala





"In the post-COVID-19 era, the healthcare industry will witness a surge in customer service queries with patients looking for online consultations." - Sachin Bhatia, Ameyo





"Sports is resilient, but like every other industry, it got affected during this pandemic. The brighter side is that there would be a new universe that’d consume sports content." - Bhairav Shanth, ITW Consulting





"Every attorney advising the new age, post-COVID-19, technology-driven entrepreneurs and innovators, should ensure that they have an in-depth understanding of the law and technology." - Pooja Terwad, Pooja Terwad &Associates





"An explosion in the gig economy, health and wellness, and social communities built on social platforms are the ‘tailwind’ for Direct Selling a business in India." - Rishi Chandiok, QNET





"While the trend stemmed out of necessity, the convenience, safety, and accessibility of digital medium have led to a sustained behavioural change where we are seeing consumers continue spending on these channels post the lockdown as well." - Kunal Shah, CRED









"An online obituary is on the internet forever, reaching all those who knew the deceased person." - Rajkumar Jalan, Pan India Internet





"While branded content has its own value, user-generated content (UGC), on the other hand, seems more authentic." - Samujjwal Ghosh, Xanadu Realty





"Bengaluru being an IT city, is a great place to find old and not-in-use laptops." - Asha Kapur, Support our Students





"A proper dedicated team must sit to analyse, audit and value add to the extraordinary suggestion which comes from the people." - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Telecom and IT Minister





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).