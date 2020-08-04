‘The community and customers support a business with a purpose’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 45 gems and insights from the week of July 27–August 2 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.





India's biotechnology economy can approach $100 billion in 2025 if the right policies are put in place, giving the industry the required stimulation. - Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog





Given the right implementation, India can aspire to be self-reliant in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or key starting materials (KSMs) in 8-10 years time. - Ashok Kumar Madan, IDMA





One of the primary reasons for low health insurance penetration in India is opaque policies that come with infinite terms and conditions attached. - Rakesh Jain, RGI





The coworking industry has seen strong growth over the last three years with more than 350 coworking companies all over India. - Mihir Shah, YesssWorks





There are a lot of regulation norms in India which China doesn’t have. In China, you can start a factory in a week’s time. - Deep Lalvani, Ador Multiproducts





The 21st century is the era of knowledge. This is the time for increased focus on learning, research, and innovation. - PM Narendra Modi





Time and again, there has been a pressing need to ensure that the purpose of education is stretched beyond the idea of a degree – one that provides enrichment and teaches real-world values. - Tara Singh Vachani, Antara Senior Living





Studies have also shown that employees who know English earn a higher salary than those who don't. - Radha Goenka, Pehlay Akshar Foundation





Saving smart and investing right is the need of the hour. - Archana Elapavuluri, Pickright Technologies





Investing consists of about 10 percent of the process and 90 percent of psychology. One must invest and wait and remain invested even during bad times. - Pratik Oswal, Motilal Oswal AMC





Markets are the most entertaining and thrill-providing opportunity ever. But, when emotions take over, the results could be fatal. - Vishal B Malkan, Malkans Training Institute





Exit strategies, whether you sell or get listed, are becoming important. There is ample pressure on VCs to show that an IPO is possible. - Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures





Anyone’s personal wealth is the product of a collective effort, and of social structures which present opportunities to some people, and obstacles to countless others. - MacKenzie Scott





It’s very important to highlight the women who are excelling in sports and make these young girls realise that sport is no more only about men. - Chandrakala Rao





Just as we say that a bird with one wing cannot fly, women that make up more than half the population of India must also be part of the growth story. - Jahnabi Phookan, FICCI FLO





Children with disabilities are often seen through a negative lens and subjected to discrimination. - Aditya KV, Umoya Sports





To make a personalised wheelchair, one needs users’ measurement (body dimensions) and information on health and lifestyle. - Swostik Dash, NeoMotion





Tuberculosis has been around for a very long time, and it is a disease that affects the poor the most. Though it is completely curable, it has led to the loss of several lives. - Sandeep Ahuja, Operation ASHA





At the heart of it, all sports are about overcoming difficulties, never giving up, and improvising. - Vijender Singh, Olympics boxer





We all know superfoods are very beneficial when we consume them; imagine how good they can be when you apply them topically on your skin! - Dolly Kumar, Skinella





Any diet that is very challenging to follow is not going to stand the test of time. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR





Should the global population push the figure of 9.6 billion by 2050, we will need three Earths to sustain the current lifestyles for everyone. - Randeep Hooda, UN Environment’s Ambassador





Our ancestors have been protecting the forest and nature over the ages through their traditional knowledge and practices. Now it is on us to be the front-runners in combating the climate crisis. - Archana Soreng, Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change





Aquatic species are often the least discussed but undertake amazing migrations. Biodiversity under water needs to be conserved. - Randeep Hooda





Everything seems fine once the solar plant is commissioned, but nobody looks at how well it functions after two years or whether it is generating optimum energy. - Urvish Dave, URON Energy





The future of storage is community warehouse. - Kalyani Shinde, Godaam Innovations





Instead of buying expensive inbred dogs (that are) not really suited for our local environment, you can adopt a puppy from the street. - Randeep Hooda





Although a lot needs to be done, the responsibility of a change also sits on the shoulders of artisans across India. - Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Woodenstreet.com





Every picture bears your name, so do not underestimate the power of your creation. Photography is a personal journey; a journey of self-discovery. - Shaaz Jung





What better way to spread the message than in the form of antics and jokes? - Sundeep Rao





Humour helps us keep our mind fresh and induces healthy thought processes. - Nanjunda Swamy





In this game, everyone needs a break to refuel, recharge, and jump back in full throttle.” ― Helen Edwards





Personalisation and customisation are going to be the buzzwords in the coming times. - Shaan Shah, Freakins





Engagement channels can greatly benefit if they invest in understanding the metrics of experience, and in-turn create a ROE (return on experience) model for their business. - Abhinav Jain, ALMOND





Entrepreneurship is a long and often lonely journey. - Hemant Gupta, Zone Startups India





When your organisation grows, the problem statement keeps changing continuously. - Vijay Arisetty, myGate





We don’t want to be first movers, but we need to be last winners. - Karthik Venkateswaran, Jumbotail





Working fast and testing ideas early in the development process is critical. - Surojit Roy, Firescore Interactive





ESOPs should be given on the basis of the performance of an individual, and not considered a guaranteed perk or an add-on to the salary. - Rohit Thakur, Paytm





In the Indian ecosystem, ESOPs have been one of the most abused and misunderstood instruments. - Ashneer Grover, BharatPe





It's humbling to work with folks who are passionate about leveraging the power of their business for projects beyond the bottom line. - Neel Ghose, Robin Hood Army





Employer branding is an evolving journey based on newer and deeper insights that unravel with time, so organisations must make this a strategic business agenda. - Paul Dupuis, Randstad India





The key to creating a work culture that is conducive to growth is having a clear sense of purpose, transparency, and earnest engagement. - Dola Mukherjee, Exide Life Insurance





A business built around a purpose may not see the same kind of drop that other enterprises might. The community and customers support a business with a purpose. - William Bissell, FabIndia





